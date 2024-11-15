Breaking News - V-SAFE Data Has Just Been Updated! Thank You ICAN, Aaron, Del... ~2,000 DEATHS!!
Summary Narrative, and MedDRA codes...
ICAN Legal Update and Dashboard: HERE
My previous article asking where are the updates is just coincidental but testament that your Eagle is on it!! ICAN, please fire three and hire me! I’ll even come in as an apprentice and start at the bottom. God Bless
.
This Has Been A 100 Year War
On Natural Immunity.
It Is High Time Someone Declare Victory
For Natural Immunity
And End This War.
.