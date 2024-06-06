A new study out of the Netherlands is getting a lot of buzz, thanks to Sonia Elijah and other freedom fighters.

After reading Sonia’s article and the study I was wondering how this would extrapolate out to the rest of the world? How about just some cocktail napkin math using the averages from the study?

I scraped down the Dutch study’s money shot and added a column for country population (yellow):

I used the cumulative averages to extrapolate out the other 188 countries or basically the other 7 billion people. Here is my money shot and a pdf download so you can see all countries beyond my truncated list displayed here.

For inquiring minds this Dutch study extrapolates out to ~25.8M dead (excess) globally.

Let’s extrapolate the EudraVigilance data from a visual I recently presented from my EudraV series HERE.

What is the relative proportion of 50,648 deaths against a population of 491,959,134 to 8.11 billion people?

835,347 dead souls is the relative proportion to the current world population per World-o-meter.

Now factor in a under reporting factor:

Steve Kirsch’s 41x = 34,249,219

Denis Rancourt’s math = 17,000,000

OpenVAERS 26x = 21,719,017

Jessica Rose’ 31x = 25,895,751

WelcomeTheEagle’s 88x = 73,510,520

Harvard Pilgrim Study’s 100x = 83,534,682

Yikes! I think the Holocaust was seen in the rearview mirror long ago. Something else I said long ago and even before Rancourt’s explosive 17,000,000 assertion, was that we were in the the ballpark of 35M back in Sept of 2023.

Talking to Denis myself on a Twitter X Space Denis said he was coming out with some new data that covered more countries as well as southern hemisphere countries and his numbers were going to also approach ~35M. However Rancourt said his results also includes hospital protocol deaths, lockdowns and what ever other social maladies that has contributed to excess in all cause deaths. I think it’s all semantics, but one thing I think we can all agree on is this was a manufactured scamdemic. I’ll go out on a limb and says it’s a eugenics program planned for decades, conceived for centuries. You can listen to my conversation with Rancourt HERE.

Anybody else want to throw in their sombrero? 35-35-35-35 Do I hear 35?

God help us.

