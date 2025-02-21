Part 1:

Since my last scribbles about the curated New Zealand MEDSAFE data, I’ve done four interviews with Liz Gunn which can be seen on Liz’s Rumble channel here:

https://rumble.com/c/FreeNZ

Liz and I have gone deep into the data, read reports including DEATH REPORTS and many more. You now know there are 201 death reports in VAERS coming from NZ Covid-19 jabs, but only two deaths in the most recent MEDSAFE reports before they stopped updating information at all by December 2022. One of our big “gotcha” and smoking guns was how MEDSAFE deleted 33 sudden death symptom/MedDRA codes from their reports back in February 2022:

Apparently astute fellow citizens analysts had found the info before VAERSAWARE, of course they did because I was tipped off about these 33 deleted sudden deaths and I did not find them organically. I don’t want to take any credit for “finding” this detail, what I will take credit for is to then vet and authenticate this information, create dashboards and match all AEFI ID# to VAERS and see what’s what?

Since Liz Gunn has found me and since she has broken this story wide open, we have been given more leads and details via Twitter-X. We are the news now, and God Bless the X platform, God Bless Elon and President Trump, and RFKjr, and Kash, and Pam Bondi, etc… Nobody is perfect but at least we are pointed in the right direction. I digress.

I’ve been forwarded this piece of documentation explaining how and why the MOH is justified to delete sudden death.:

Click to launch official document, see page 65 of 66

In case this NZ Safety board meeting minutes ever gets scrubbed from the Wayback Machine, here it is:

Minutes Of The 26 January 2022 Cv Ismb Meeting 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Other pieces of information…

85+52+5=142 yet there is 201 NZ deaths in VAERS

As you can see MOH/MEDSAFE is giving very conflicting information about deaths and their protocols justifying deletions of “sudden deaths” from their forward public facing system. This would also imply that autopsies and further investigations on all these deaths and a Cause Of Death (COD) was determined? I doubt it but that’s what they are implying.

If this is their practice for sudden death, do they apply this technique to other symptom codes as well? How about Myocardial Infarction? Can MEDSAFE also spin a heart attack, and justify deleting a heart attack because they figured out is was due to something else?? You are cold busted MOH/MEDSAFE and I caught you!!

Let’s look at ID# AEFI-A-009513 which translates to be VAERS report ID# 1710510:

In my symptoms comparison view, I see myocardial infarction is in VAERS, but not in MEDSAFE….:

How about trying to conceal a clinical diagnosis of myocarditis on dead people as well?

How about concealing cardiac arrest…

The good people of New Zealand are not being told these victims have died, or had a heart attacks, cardiac arrests or even myocarditis. NZ citizens and international citizen analysts are not being given the true statistics and the true magnitude of carnage these vaccines have caused.

I could do this all day long and show you how MOH/MEDSAFE seems to have smoothed out the signals by simply omitting symptom codes on future MEDSAFE reports. I will add that it does not look like “sudden death” was replaced by some diagnosis that was indicative of death, rather sudden death was simply scrubbed out along with many other cardiac arrests, myocardial infarctions, myocarditis, etc…

If anybody takes the time to analyze and do a symptom comparison on the other 6000+ reports in VAERS that have a chain of custody NZ AEFI ID# back to MEDSAFE, you will see a very nefarious pattern of MOH trying to mute out death and smooth out a definite signal of human Kiwi destruction.

React19.org and principals I know well have just put out this message to the people of New Zealand:

https://haveyoursay.covid19lessons.royalcommission.nz/

At face value I will co-sign React19’s public message, but be sure to insist vaersaware.com participation. I’m praying this campaign goes beyond hopium and investigates the willful misconduct, malfeasance, collusion, and fraud perpetrated at the highest levels. God Bless

