New Zealand’s Medsafe pharmacovigilance system hides vaccine injuries by NOT publishing ALL AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization) Identification Numbers.

MedSafe also omits critical symptoms (MedDRA codes) from post analysis calculations.

I will present the facts on just these two areas but there are more Las Vegas card tricks being done, that I will explain and hopefully with Liz Gun and Barry Young in a podcast if I could just get this info to them or other stakeholders interested in this info.

Let it be known NZ MedSafe no longer publishes vaccine injury statistics since December 2022, so I will be working from the last available data set here:

https://www.medsafe.govt.nz/COVID-19/vaccine-report-overview.asp

Report #46 contains ~249,902 rows or line items of symptoms with the last AEFI ID# 079517:

Thank God this is a very simplistic numbering system that starts the first report as ID# 000000 and ends with ID# 079517 and increases by increments of 1. Also notice that some report could have a minimum of one (1) symptom code or as many as 47 symptoms in this data set per report.

As you notice there are missing ID#s in the sequence of identification numbers. The reasons for these gaps are critically important to this scam so it must be explained in detail.

Missing ID#s (gaps in sequence) can exist for following reasons and as per the official disclaimer within this data set:

Starting from the yellow highlighted section, some but few missing ID#s are because they are either AstraZeneca or Novavax. Why Medsafe would want to conceal these two manufacturers by default is unclear, but here is had evidence using a NZ VAERS reports of a Novavax victim.:

Unfortunately, AstraZeneca is not obligated to American VAERS but let it be known that New Zealand has cross-walked at least 15 Novavax reports into VAERS and many of them were very serious:

Omitting critical MedDRA codes from specific reports is a good way to loose “signals” the MedSafe pharmacovigilance system claims to be trying to find. Here is an example:

Another MedSafe scam for hiding Covid-19 vaccine DEATHS is “co-mingled” Vax Type scam. It’s like blaming anything else but the unicorn jab. I’ve identified about 106 NZ reports in VAERS where the AEFI ID starts with a one (1) instead of zero (0). The common characteristic of these reports is they are almost always a co-mingled Vax Type involved of they were “Throttled” and purposefully delayed to submitting to VAERS. It’s as if MedSafe waited until after stopped reporting to the public and archived their data before they then submitted to VAERS?

Here is an example at NZ-Medsafe-140732

Best of all and where most deaths are hiding are simply by not publishing the AEFI ID# like this group here.:

Here is a bonus report to show you how evil some your pro-vax Kiwis’ are…

Some people will eat there own mother and children to keep the scam going!

Please watch this “How To” video of this custom dashboard so that you can quickly navigate and authenticate all valid data and facts presented!

The NZ VAERS MedSafe Dashboard:

Barry & Liz,

You are welcome! God Bless

-The Eagle

