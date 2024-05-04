VAERS just dropped a new monthly batch of reports yesterday and I had to pull over and write this article before even updating all my dashboards. This is the greatest example of throttling (purposeful delay) in publishing reports that has happened in one update during this whole Covid scam era!

The Eagle’s eye view:

In all this minutiae 167 “new” deaths which includes 6 ancient uncounted deaths the VAERS finally identified and corrected. They have at least ~30 more to find that vaersaware already identified long ago HERE this is two examples of up-coded death using Medalerts.org.:

Taking years to properly up-code a death is not what this story is about, I’m just using the opportunity to show you a VAERS throttling trick.

The Story is 67 Moderna DEATH reports from Pennsylvania were published yesterday, all associated to lot# 012L20A, here are some examples:

The example above is representative of the other 67 reports, the 68th report does not seem to be published yet. All 67 reports have unknown age, unknown gender, unknown vax, onset, and death date. They were all cross-walked into the VAERS system by the manufacturer per the ‘Split Type’ field. The time stamp Moderna uses is goofy, meaning it is truncated. These expert eyes recognize Moderna’s truncated time stamp is usually indicative of a throttled report from Moderna.

Joe Public Simpleton would not have any clue this is likely a 2021 death victim without knowing that the expiration date on lot# 012L20A is Jul 6, 2021 and that it was probably extended by 60 days like all others are. To strengthen my argument there are over 4,000 Covid-19 reports associated with this lot# with the earliest vax dates in December 2020, so this lot was definitely available on day 1 of the roll-out.

Adding more damning evidence, this particular lot number was included in ICAN’s (BigTree/Siri) Moderna Lot FOIA HERE which confirmed 1,069,400 doses had been shipped out. Before yesterday I already had this lot pegged as the 6th most toxic Moderna lot by last year in ~July.:

With all these factoids and clues I took the prerogative to apply the death date of all 67 reports as being July 1, 2021. I’m willing to bet Steve Kirsch’s money if the data was transparent, many victims died well before July 2021 and most likely all definitely by end of 2021 at least.

Here is the scary part for the Pennsylvania residents, before yesterday the state of PA has zero (0) deaths in VAERS for lot# 012L20A. These are the deaths per state before yesterday:

Now Pennsylvania is going to jump to the top of the list, but will be commensurate when observing all reports.:

Isn’t the data so strange? With VAERS scrubbing the state location anything is possible, there can even be more PA or MI or some other state hiding in the unknown state bucket. Michigan gets a dubious mention for the amount of hospitalizations, but it’s almost as if the pharma cabal has the ability to spike vials within lots, or sneak in a hot shipment as it makes multiple shipments to same provider with the same lot#?

This lot still isn’t as bad as my Moderna Puerto Rican lot# 032H20A or a couple of Pfizer’s Filipino lots for relative toxicity, but 012L20A definitely deserves an dubious honorable mention now. The pharma cartel and CDC/FDA/HHS are no doubt in cahoots with each other….

Here is the Top ~20 Moderna absolute death lots:

To reiterate, the general population and the PhD dump and pumper analysts will not see what you have just seen that 96 of 167 (57%) “new” deaths published yesterday actually died in 2021 or 2022. An additional 4 deaths in 2023 qualify as having died over a year ago, while 28 deaths currently have a unknown death date. There is probably a few unknown death dates that are ancient in reality, but we will never know…

Anyway you look at it 67 deaths assigned to a single lot# in one update, is a new criminal low for VAERS and the pharma cartel. However if you want to be punched in the gut some more, they also tried to hide a couple more dead kids in this update.

Now back to the world’s best dashboard, should be ready by Monday. God Bless and please support The Eagle! I’m keeping the faith, if God doesn’t bless me in this world, he’ll bless me in the next.

