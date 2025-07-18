WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Crixcyon
7h

50 years ago the fake Swine flu vax murdered about 50 people (US) and it was pulled from the market and never saw the light of day again. Now we have a million times that many murdered and injured (worldwide) and they want to keep going full syringe ahead with more deadly self-replicating mRNA poisons.

henjin
17m

The Japanese data is all-cause mortality data, and it includes all deaths that occurred any time after vaccination for any reason. That's why it has a higher rate of deaths per dose than VAERS.

It's not accurate to characterize the data as "Japanese reports", because it's not adverse event reports, but simply all-cause mortality data merged with vaccination data.

Also just because 710007A has the highest rate of deaths per dose doesn't mean it's the most "toxic". It might just have a high average age or high person-days per dose.

If you looked at what the last batch of Coca Cola was that each person in Japan drank before their death, and you divided it by the number of drunk bottles by batch, the batch with the highest rate of deaths wouldn't necessarily be the most toxic.

3 more comments...

