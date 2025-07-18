Let’s get right to the brass tacks, HERE is the Prof. Murakami / Mike Adams podcast and HERE is the VaersAware quick dashboard:

Click image to also launch dashboard

It’s amazing how many Japanese reports DID NOT make their way into VAERS as these are mostly Pfizer and Moderna manufacturers. It bares repeating, the CDC/FDA has created a loophole in their word salad definition of American manufacturer’s obligations to VAERS:

None the less, using my dashboard helps to find the needle in the haystack like the fact the city of Kusukabe in the prefecture of Saitama carries 47% (217/464) of all child deaths in this study.:

In terms of the most toxic lots in Japan, deaths relative to doses it’s Moderna Lot number 710007A. Moderna has 7 of the top 10 most toxic relative lots in Japan’s universe according to this study. (minimum 2000<):

The most toxic lot in Japan:

In terms of lots with the most deaths, it looks like this:

Some of the “safest” lots with over 10K< doses administered (if you don’t grow a third testicle in twenty years):

Conclusion:

These Japanese statistics are mind numbing! I’ve been saying for awhile and it’s well documented on this channel and on my Bitchute channels, the most toxic lot in the VAERS universe is Moderna’s 032H20A with 46 deaths against 98,000 doses shipped. We don’t know how many doses went into arms and I could imagine there is quite a bit of spoilage factor with temperature excursion, expirations, needle malfunctions, etc. but this Japanese data is blowing away my “Puerto Rican” Moderna lot 032H20A.

This is truly some astounding Japanese statistics. By comparison in VAERS, there is not a single lot number with over 300 deaths…

This is just more proof there is something nefarious going on beyond the standard and commonly regurgitated narrative about the common Under Reporting Factor (URF). There seems to be a second and third URF few people have even given any consideration. The second URF is manufacturer’s reporting to VAERS, the third URF is VAERS publishing to the world. I’ve been screaming all three URF’s shortly after Bobby so much as said it at my church on June 19th 2021. God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

