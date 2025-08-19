WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Truth Seeker
11h

First #3 and then suggest #6

They are gaming you, as there is zero chance that the evidence you have is remotely of interest.

Its a tiger trap set up. They think you will take it hoping for a moment of WSJ fame.

Exposing the "offer" is the first great decision...

Transcriber B
10hEdited

Albert— Many journalists will not allow the subject of an interview to approve the final form of or quotes used from the interview. Caveat emptor: What a journalist understands you said and what you actually said may turn out upon the light of publication to have been wildly different— and that's even when they're being professional, which 99.99% of our mainstream media journalists have not been when it comes to anything related to covid or RFK, Jr. Furthermore, before it sees publication, other editors, higher up, and the lower down nitpickers (copyeditors) are likely to get in there and chop and rearrange your words. Also: She will probably not have any control over the title of the article.

Apart from these caveats about talking to journalists, my advice would be to check in with your gut sense, because of course no one knows better than yourself what would be best for you to say or do.

If you do decide to talk to her, I would suggest doing it in writing (so you have a record) and keep your answers as concise as possible. (Why? Because the more she and other editors have to cut, the more control you'll lose over how your answers are presented.)

