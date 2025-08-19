So there I was, knee deep in the Congo looking for the golden goblet when all of sudden sitting on top of the microwave oven my cell pings me of an email I’m receiving from a Wall Street Journal reporter!

I won’t even bother with her anonymity because as you will see shortly she is not very anonymous at all.

I’ve been boning up on Ms. Whyte and seeking advise from people as to my next steps? The advice I’m getting is:

1) Don’t do it.

2) Ask that I can record.

3) Ask for the questions in print so I can respond formally by writing or text.

4) Ask to see the article before publication.

5) Be cautious as MSM is trying to undermine MAHA and Bobby, etc…

6) Decline the interview but offer to write an OpEd and maybe even include other coauthors.

I’ve been on this exciting conundrum now for a full 24 hours now and I’ve responded to Ms. Whyte to contact anytime 24/7 but with a two hour heads up advanced text to my cell phone.

I’ve also decided to be forthcoming and pen this article because I’ve been nothing but an open book, honestly calling ball & strikes, and I don’t kiss anybody’s ring. If Ms. Whyte has a problem with this article then it’s a little sad and honest journalists will just have to deal with it.

So my big question is why me?

I mean it’s rhetorical to me, why not me? I’m as MAHA as anybody else, but that acronym was hoisted on me, just as the denotation “antivaxxer” when I was forced to declare my vaccine status. I hope Ms. Whyte knows I’m a proud antivaxxer and I’ve never been vaxxed once in my life, not as a baby, toddler, child, adolescent, or adult. I seem to remember that I chased the carrot one time to take a job with San Jose Medical Group (PMGSJ- ExcelMSO) as their billing manager and I was offered a Meningococcal vax? I just can’t absolutely remember how I weaseled my way out of that one, but I’m sure I did.

Of course Ms. Whyte knows I’m antivaxx!? I would expect a WSJ reporter has vetted me up and down before they call me? I vetted her and I’ve been told by trusted friends that know Liz.

“All indications were that she would be fair or even friendly. She may be sympathetic to some MAHA policies, but she’s quite hostile to any questioning of vaccines.” “Albert- the NYT is the propaganda arm of big biz and govt targeting those on the left and the WSJ serves the same purpose for those on the right.”

So the original question Ms. Whyte posed to me is a big picture overview of how I think MAHA is going? Should I opine on that question here or save something for Ms. Whyte to print? Can I trust what is to be printed will be an honest conveyance of my opinion? I don’t have much to go on but she seems pro vaccine. So I’m asking for my followers help and I’ll leave the last part of my quip at the bottom.

Article above is just a sample. I don’t have a paid subscription so I can only read a couple sentences and the title. I’m balking at the title but that’s just me. There were many of us parents questioning vaccines long before Bobby, you can just hear us a little better now… God Bless

President Trump & RFKjr are still the horses I'm riding, but believe I'm going to ride them harder precisely because they are my horses!! We need to continue to Pray for Bobby & President Trump that they do God’s will and not their own.

MAHA is arm wrestling internally. We have the pure antivaxx, and then we have the provaxx just not “this vax” types. In addition we have the new “Kennedy Democrat” that are freshly minted Republicans. Then we have the foodie pacifist can’t we just all get along types. However, we are sharpening iron and the wheat is being separated from the chaff. We are not saving anything for the swim back. I’ll be the first to throw the first stone and say STOP THE DAMN SHOT! Warp Speed was certainly fast, but it was not good. God Bless.

I’ve got a lot to say to Ms. Whyte, please call me.

