WOW! The CICP Vaccine Court Finally Awarded $2.5M To A Covid-19 Victim. Peanuts...
This only covers bills and hopefully some lost wages if lucky...
Closed VAERS
Feb 27, 2025

The Vaccine Court
CICP just awarded $2.5 million for a C19 vax injury
The Counter Measures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) just released new data and statistics for the period ending Feb 1, 2025…
Read more
4 hours ago · 20 likes · 5 comments · Wayne A Rohde