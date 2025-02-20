Before I show you this Geraldo Rivera gem celebrating Raldo’s 50 year old documentary Willowbrook: The Last Disgrace, remember it was Robert F Kennedy that made a unannounced visit to Willowbrook in 1965 and called it a snake pit (footage in video).

God Bless Raldo but was never really highlighted was the experimentations going on and that many of these “retarded” were actually vaccine injured from the DTP.

Marge Grant author of A Stolen Life and a true pioneer of the anti-vaxx, full informed consent movement dedicated a whole chapter to Willowbrook here:

Now that you read a chapter of behind the scenes stuff at Willowbrook, try not to vomit or cry over this very unique footage:

Another great video is Willowbrook The Complete Story:

Credits & Reference:

https://www.youtube.com/@atouristinthelandofreason5284

https://www.youtube.com/@willowbrook683

Marge Grant

