WillowBrook: The Last Disgrace Is Even Worse Than You Know...
Feeding hepatitis feces to other DTP injured "retarded" kids to eventually develop the Hep B vaccine! Merck is this sinister... The Staten Island Stain Is the exquisite stench of America.
Before I show you this Geraldo Rivera gem celebrating Raldo’s 50 year old documentary Willowbrook: The Last Disgrace, remember it was Robert F Kennedy that made a unannounced visit to Willowbrook in 1965 and called it a snake pit (footage in video).
God Bless Raldo but was never really highlighted was the experimentations going on and that many of these “retarded” were actually vaccine injured from the DTP.
Marge Grant author of A Stolen Life and a true pioneer of the anti-vaxx, full informed consent movement dedicated a whole chapter to Willowbrook here:
Now that you read a chapter of behind the scenes stuff at Willowbrook, try not to vomit or cry over this very unique footage:
Another great video is Willowbrook The Complete Story:
Credits & Reference:
https://www.youtube.com/@atouristinthelandofreason5284
https://www.youtube.com/@willowbrook683
Marge Grant
Please support The Eagle!
https://www.vaersaware.com/donate
Need help finding your VAERS report?
https://www.vaersaware.com/findmyreportrequest
Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:
I can't help but think this is part of a bigger eugenics movement. This takes on the spirit of the Stanford Prison Experiment; that is when we look on people as less than human we treat them that way. It shows up all throughout world history.