Will It Be Dr. Malone's Skywalker or Mike Pence Moment Coming in September?
Here's what the tea leaves and chicken bones are saying...
If you haven’t heard there will be some major mRNA decisions needing to be made during the next ACIP September meetings. The chicken bones are saying there will probably a tranche of new friendly faces on the committee, while the tea leaves are signs there maybe some votes of “No Decision”. The withdrawal of Michael A. Ross, MD (Internal Medicine Specialist) before first meeting leaves the current committee at 7 voting members. Since this is not exactly a jury panel, having seven or nineteen voting members really only matters for appearance, but as we all know goes along way for public opinion. Official troglodytes and scallywags can still over rule ACIP’s opinion and do “approve” commerce on the elixir in question.
However, there maybe a brewing scenario where Malone’s vote pushes favor from one side or the other? As it stands seven voting members exist now but some friendly faces are shaking in the trees and blowing in the breeze and may drop in before the next meeting. Any number to nineteen is possible, but this campus is rolling with 6 new ACIP members coming. Book it Danno! I doubt all six will be “friendly” that’s the hopium part we now know better to swallow fully.
Take a listen to this short piece for yourselves:
He asked what Prasad used to determine to approve Spikevax. He used no data except for one trial that was complete for one age group. I wrote an article about it using the approval letter Prasad gave Moderna. Data is finally coming in on a second age group, but not at the time of approval. They are still recruiting for another age group and he gave them until 2027 to complete adult trials. It is all on the approval letter. I did that research on my own, but these ACIP guys can't, they need to be spoon fed.
Just like they couldn't look and see one of the trials wasn't double blind, but partially blind on the RSV they recommended. They don't have to submit the final report until August 2026 either. I looked that up. They are supposed to be the smart ones.
I really don't give a crap about these clowns. Take matters into your own hands and get all drugs and vaccines and mRNA poisons out of your life. What could be simpler? If you still believe that big pharma drugs and vaccines are making for a healthier country, then by the time you hit 70 you should be good for another 30 years. Many people are never going to make it to 70 in today's medical environment of destruction based on poisons.