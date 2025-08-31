If you haven’t heard there will be some major mRNA decisions needing to be made during the next ACIP September meetings. The chicken bones are saying there will probably a tranche of new friendly faces on the committee, while the tea leaves are signs there maybe some votes of “No Decision”. The withdrawal of Michael A. Ross, MD (Internal Medicine Specialist) before first meeting leaves the current committee at 7 voting members. Since this is not exactly a jury panel, having seven or nineteen voting members really only matters for appearance, but as we all know goes along way for public opinion. Official troglodytes and scallywags can still over rule ACIP’s opinion and do “approve” commerce on the elixir in question.

However, there maybe a brewing scenario where Malone’s vote pushes favor from one side or the other? As it stands seven voting members exist now but some friendly faces are shaking in the trees and blowing in the breeze and may drop in before the next meeting. Any number to nineteen is possible, but this campus is rolling with 6 new ACIP members coming. Book it Danno! I doubt all six will be “friendly” that’s the hopium part we now know better to swallow fully.

Take a listen to this short piece for yourselves:

