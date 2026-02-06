I was just about to give a Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) status update but Maryanne Demasi, PhD did a great job of it today here:

For those that missed my previous article about the topic here it is again:

For all the pirouettes and curtsies MAHA is doing supposedly getting some vaccines off the recommended schedule, it’s really only effective as these two page PDF printouts that providers are suppose to hand out to each person getting vaxxed.

The pro-vaxx American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) types can even still enjoy handing out these information sheets with CDC logos in it’s current form. Anything MAHA or RFKjr or ACIP has helped with are not reflected in any of these now severely outdated VIS forms. People can probably construe this hand-outs as “Full Informed Consent” in a court of law?

Looking at these disingenuous handouts for yourself:

Multiple Vaccines (DTaP, Hib, Hepatitis B, PCV, and Polio) interim (7/24/23) This VIS may be used in place of the individual VISs for DTaP, Hib, Hepatitis B, Polio, and PCV13 when two or more of these vaccines are administered during the same visit. It may be used for infants through children receiving their routine 4–6 year vaccines.



MAHA, don’t pat yourself on the back until these VIS not only get updated but maybe dynamically updated with some current VAERS info maybe?

