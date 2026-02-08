Here is the official VAERS Stats on Novavax:

The problem we have here is all the covid vax type where the manufacturer in unknown. Very little of it might be valid, like when a non-healthcare submitter states in the summary narrative they don’t know if Mom and Dad had Pfizer or Moderna as an example. Another example is a scenario where a “foreign” victim in Europe had combination of AstraZeneca of Pfizer. AztraZeneca is not obligated to American VAERS and therefore not on the pick list, so by default gets classified as a Unknown Manufacturer. Like this:

Please do not confuse this separate tranche of 34,140 reports and deaths where the Vax Type is unknown along with the unknown manufacturer:

This is how VAERS pulls off the hidden Novavax Deaths, by using either combo of the above examples. VAERS just published two more hidden Novavax deaths:

Well we are up to 43 Novavax deaths when the official count is 8, you can check these ID#’s for yourself:

BTW there is over 1,300 Novavax reports when VAERS says there is just over 800.

There is a lot of obfuscations to report on in this months new VAERS update, but I decided to lead with Novavax because of Barbara Loe Fisher’s astute observation that Novavax and Pfizer have recently struck a deal which basically amounts to aluminum free adjuvant technology…

https://thevaccinereaction.org/2026/02/novavax-signs-licensing-agreement-with-pfizer-for-vaccine-adjuvant-technology/

Conclusion:

It looks like Mr. Global is holding on to this mRNA technology with a death grip and trying to figure out how to improve the elixir? This Novavax/Pfizer deal might be an important piece of the plan. You know that analogy of different lipstick on the same pig? Novavax reminds me of pigs and lipstick. God Bless

