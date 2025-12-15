A recent conversation about hot/placebo lots and some recent Twitter-X tweets made me revist the dead horse.

Unfortunately the normies do not understand the concept of “throttling” also known as a purposeful delay in publishing VAERS reports to the public. This study observed the Covid19 jabbed people from Denmark from beginning to January 2022. The paper was reviewed, accepted, and initially published March 30, 2023.

The authors later updated the study as they understood more reports were still being published in their home country of Denmark, some of which were being crosswalked into the American VAERS as international reports and because Pfizer is obligated to send reports to VAERS. The author’s new graph looked like this (with my mark-ups):

The author’s “harmless” yellow batches weren’t looking as harmless as originally stated but there still seemed to be three identifiable flavors of lot numbers, the “hot lots”, the “moderately hot”, and the “least hot”. I would never say these yellow lot numbers were harmless from Denmark as there were already 7 deaths in VAERS from Denmark’s yellow lot numbers by the time this manuscript was submitted to Wiley for peer review.

In the middle of all this VAERS began to strip out critical data of all European reports so we could no longer see the country of origin and summary narratives.

It was clear from the very beginning to this expert VAERS auditor, the yellow lot were the most recent lots and practically all of them were still on the shelves and going into people arms when the authors performed this study. The blue “hottest” lots were the oldest, the green were the next oldest.

So here we are, VAERS 2025 in now in the books and we are still getting “new” reports against all these blue, green, and harmless yellow batches from foreign countries, we just can’t tell which foreign country unless it’s from a country outside the EMA or MHRA. To phrase this another way, when the foreign report is stripped of it country of origin we know it’s coming from European Union. The new “yellow lots” reports aren’t harmless and look severe and resulted in more death and permanent disabilities.

In fact severe yellow lot number reports have come in on every single update for the last couple years. This Denmark study works to demonstrate this classic VAERS accounting trick of THROTTLING.

So where did all the intellectual curiosity go in this study? Why didn’t the authors review VAERS before their initial publication? Why did not the general public ask about the other countries involved or who receieved these same lot numbers?

With all the buzz about the record level Czech data we have why hasn’t anybody questioned all the yellow lot deaths in that data?

Nobody but nobody especially the authors have rebuttaled or refuted any of this data.

Look, I do believe in hot/placebo lots but this group of “yellow” batches are not a good example. I have shown much better exampleS of hundreds and even thousands of lots that are either placebo, bad inventory, reserved for the elites, money laundering or something! You want to talk about placebos, then let’s talk about these 685 Moderna lots already expired but with zero (0) VAERS REPORTS.

Another intellectual curiosity question nobody ever asks is why do we even get non-serious reports from foreign countries, I thought VAERS only gets serious and/or unexpected reports per the SOP?:

Check out some of my other Denmark articles here:

