Unfortunately Michelle trusted the Medical Cartel.
There was and is plenty of evidence that this is trust misplaced.
The problem cannot be fixed by replacing a few bad actors.
Stongly suspect that the medical profession will crumble along with the chaos
sure to ensue. It is not a couple bad apples its the entire rotten bushel.
The Whistleblower is one of thousands, every account personal and prescient.
Medical doctor renegades with Subs are popping up daily, representing a small percentage
of the total.
We have entered the finger pointing phase, complacent is complicit.
Very powerful testimony.
And looking forward to yours in Monterey.