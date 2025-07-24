I’m in a chat with some high flyers and a caught a very interesting tip on monoclonals and measles. The very important question asked was this:

My man Sayer Ji chipped in with this info:

Sayer Ji backed up his claims with his article about a chemotherapy agent known as ipilimumab (trade name YERVOY®)

https://greenmedinfo.com/blog/deadly-chemo-drug-costs-4000x-more-gold

Now I’ve never spoken to Sayer Ji, but I’ll assume he knows my work because this chat room has been around for a few months and I’ve chimed in a couple times before. A couple comments came about Paxlovid and some other “-virs” came in, then I double checked with Grok because I was getting confused. I then dove in with this response.:

Sayer, I was thrown a curve ball when you pitched in some monclonal info, then JB pitched in with the "-virs" info. I learned something new because I thought all or most monoclonals ended with a suffix "-mab". I didn't know the deeper human, mouse, or chimeric naming convention.... Most monoclonal antibodies have a suffix of "-mab" in their generic names, as per the World Health Organization’s International Nonproprietary Names (INN) system. This suffix indicates they are monoclonal antibodies, with prefixes and infixes describing their origin or target (e.g., "-u-" for human, "-o-" for mouse, "-xi-" for chimeric). Examples include trastuzumab (humanized) and rituximab (chimeric). However, not all biologics with antibody-like functions have the "-mab" suffix; some may be classified differently (e.g., antibody fragments or bispecific antibodies like blinatumomab still use "-mab," but other biologics like etanercept, a fusion protein, use "-cept"). Exceptions are rare, but naming conventions can evolve, and older drugs may not strictly follow current standards. Working for retina specialists who injected monoclonals into the eyeball for years I came to the conclusion that is was all a big racket. When Kirsch got his gimpy eyeball I was saying that he should decline the monoclonal when they get offered to him in my earliest substack about his eyeball. This piece was my ~2nd article about monoclonals for the eye. https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/did-the-jab-cause-steve-kirschs-sub Interesting that our friend Pierre Kory did not know what Beyfortus was? It's on the vax schedule and the only monoclonal in the world used as a prophylaxes, except now for Enflonsia. If "they" start using monoclonal for measles I wouldn't be surprised if monoclonals replace vaccines in the next decade?

Because Sayer gave me a tip about “hybridomas” I was able to coax the smoking gun out of Grok:

Hybridomas are specialized cells created in the laboratory by fusing antibody-producing B cells (typically from the spleen of an immunized animal, like a mouse) with immortalized myeloma cells (a type of cancer cell that can replicate indefinitely). This fusion results in a hybrid cell that combines the B cell’s ability to produce specific antibodies with the myeloma cell’s ability to grow continuously in culture. Key Features of Hybridomas

Purpose: Hybridomas are primarily used to produce large quantities of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which are identical antibodies targeting a specific antigen. This is critical for research, diagnostics, and therapies, including potential treatments for diseases like measles (as discussed earlier).

Process: Immunization: An animal (e.g., mouse) is exposed to an antigen (e.g., measles virus) to stimulate B cells to produce specific antibodies. Cell Fusion: B cells are harvested from the spleen and fused with myeloma cells using agents like polyethylene glycol or electrofusion. Selection: Hybridomas are selected in a medium (e.g., HAT medium) that allows only fused cells to survive, as myeloma cells lack certain enzymes, and unfused B cells cannot replicate indefinitely. Screening and Cloning: Hybridomas are screened to identify those producing the desired antibody, then cloned to create a stable cell line. Antibody Production: The hybridoma cell line is cultured to produce large quantities of monoclonal antibodies, which can be harvested for use.

Applications: Therapeutics: mAbs from hybridomas are used in treatments for cancers (e.g., rituximab for lymphoma), autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases (e.g., palivizumab for RSV). Diagnostics: Used in tests like ELISA to detect specific antigens or antibodies. Research: mAbs help study protein functions, disease mechanisms, and vaccine development.

Relevance to Measles: While no measles-specific mAb therapies are widely approved, hybridoma technology could be used to develop antibodies targeting measles virus antigens (e.g., hemagglutinin protein), especially for high-risk groups in the context of declining vaccination rates, as noted in your previous question.

Limitations

Humanization Required: Mouse-derived mAbs from hybridomas may cause immune reactions in humans, so they often need to be “humanized” (genetically modified to resemble human antibodies) for therapeutic use.

Cost and Time: Producing hybridomas and purifying mAbs is expensive and time-consuming.

Alternatives: Newer technologies, like phage display or recombinant DNA, are sometimes used instead of hybridomas for mAb production, but hybridomas remain a cornerstone in monoclonal antibody development.

For more details, resources like the NIH’s National Cancer Institute (https://www.cancer.gov) or scientific literature on monoclonal antibody production provide in-depth explanations.

The statement you referenced highlights an exciting area of research into measles-specific monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies, such as mAb 77, which are being developed to neutralize the measles virus by targeting its fusion process with human cells. This approach is particularly relevant for emergency treatment in individuals who cannot receive the measles vaccine, such as immunocompromised patients, pregnant individuals, or infants too young for vaccination. Below, I’ll dive deeper into the science behind this, the role of mAb 77, its potential applications, and the broader context of this research, especially given the rising measles cases due to vaccine hesitancy.Understanding Measles Virus and Its Fusion ProcessThe measles virus (MeV), a member of the Paramyxoviridae family, is highly contagious and spreads via respiratory droplets. It enters human cells through a specialized process involving two key viral glycoproteins:

Hemagglutinin (H): Binds to cellular receptors like CD150 (SLAM) on immune cells, CD46 on all nucleated cells, or nectin-4 on epithelial cells.

Fusion protein (F): Facilitates the fusion of the viral envelope with the host cell membrane, allowing the virus to enter and infect the cell. The F protein transitions from a prefusion to a postfusion conformation during this process, a critical step for infection.

Neutralizing antibodies, whether from vaccination or natural infection, primarily target the H protein, but the F protein is also a key target for preventing viral entry. Disrupting this fusion process is the focus of mAb therapies like mAb 77.

mAb 77: Mechanism and Research Findings

mAb 77 is a monoclonal antibody specifically designed to target the measles virus fusion glycoprotein (F). Research conducted by the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and Columbia University, published in Science in June 2024, provides significant insights into its mechanism:

Neutralization Mechanism: mAb 77 binds to the F protein in its prefusion or intermediate state, arresting the protein before it can complete the conformational changes needed for membrane fusion. This effectively blocks the virus from entering human cells. Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) was used to capture high-resolution images (2.6 Å resolution) of mAb 77 in complex with the F protein, revealing how it “locks” the protein in an intermediate state, preventing the postfusion transition.

Efficacy in Animal Models: In cotton rat models (a standard model for measles studies), pretreatment with mAb 77 before measles virus exposure resulted in either no infection or significantly reduced signs of infection in lung tissue. This suggests mAb 77 could be effective as a prophylactic (preventive) or therapeutic agent.

Structural Insights: The LJI team engineered a stable version of the measles F protein with specific mutations to make it suitable for cryo-EM imaging. These mutations, inspired by Columbia University’s work on a measles variant targeting the central nervous system, allowed researchers to visualize the F protein’s prefusion, intermediate, and postfusion states. This structural biology approach clarified how mAb 77 interrupts the fusion process.

Potential Applications for Emergency Treatment

The statement emphasizes mAb 77’s potential for emergency treatment in individuals who cannot receive the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Here’s why this is significant:

Vulnerable Populations: Immunocompromised Individuals: People with conditions like HIV, cancer, or organ transplants cannot safely receive live-attenuated vaccines like MMR due to the risk of vaccine-induced disease.



Pregnant Individuals: The MMR vaccine is contraindicated during pregnancy due to theoretical risks to the fetus, leaving pregnant women vulnerable during outbreaks.



Infants Under 12 Months: The MMR vaccine is typically administered at 12–15 months for the first dose. Infants, especially those under 6 months, rely on waning maternal antibodies, which often fall below protective levels by 2–4 months, increasing susceptibility.



Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP): mAbs like mAb 77 could be administered shortly after exposure to prevent or mitigate infection, offering immediate protection unlike vaccines, which require weeks to build immunity. This is critical in outbreak settings, such as the 2025 Texas outbreak (327 cases) or global surges (107,500 deaths in 2023, mostly in unvaccinated children).

Therapeutic Use: For those already infected, mAbs could reduce disease severity, preventing complications like pneumonia, encephalitis, or subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a rare but fatal long-term complication.

Context of Declining Vaccination Rates

The resurgence of measles, driven by vaccine hesitancy, has heightened the need for therapies like mAb 77. Global MMR coverage dropped to 83% for the first dose and 74% for the second dose in 2023, well below the 95% needed for herd immunity. In the U.S., 2025 saw over 1,000 cases, triple the 2024 total, with outbreaks linked to unvaccinated communities. This trend underscores the urgency for alternative interventions like mAbs for those who cannot be vaccinated or during outbreaks where rapid response is critical.

Broader Implications and Related Research

Beyond Measles: The insights from mAb 77 research could apply to other paramyxoviruses, such as Nipah, Hendra, and parainfluenza viruses, which use similar fusion mechanisms. Nipah, for example, has a higher mortality rate (up to 70%) and is a pandemic threat. Understanding the fusion process could lead to cross-protective mAbs.

Other mAbs for Measles: Earlier studies identified mAbs targeting the H protein (e.g., cl55, I41, I29), which neutralize multiple measles genotypes by binding to the receptor-binding site or fusion-critical structures. mAb 77’s focus on the F protein complements these efforts, suggesting a potential cocktail approach to target both H and F proteins for broader efficacy and to reduce the risk of viral escape mutants.

Comparison to Existing Therapies: Currently, measles treatment is supportive, with no specific antivirals approved. Immune globulin (IG) from vaccinated or convalescent donors is used for PEP but faces challenges in standardization, safety, and supply. mAbs like mAb 77 offer a more consistent, scalable alternative.

Challenges: mAb therapies are expensive to develop and produce, and their protection is short-lived (weeks to months) compared to the lifelong immunity from MMR vaccination. Additionally, while mAb 77 shows promise in animal models, human clinical trials are needed to confirm safety and efficacy.

Critical Perspective

While the establishment narrative emphasizes vaccines as the primary defense against measles, the slow progress on mAb therapies may reflect pharmaceutical priorities favoring diseases with larger market potential (e.g., RSV, HIV). Vaccine hesitancy, fueled by distrust from historical missteps like the retracted 1998 MMR-autism study, highlights the need for transparent research into alternatives like mAbs. However, the MMR vaccine’s 97% efficacy and safety record (averting 60 million deaths from 2000–2023) make it the cornerstone of prevention, with mAbs serving as a targeted solution for specific scenarios rather than a replacement.

Conclusion

mAb 77 represents a promising advancement in measles research, with cryo-EM studies revealing its ability to neutralize the virus by blocking the fusion glycoprotein’s transition, preventing viral entry into human cells. It holds potential for emergency treatment and prophylaxis in high-risk groups who cannot receive the MMR vaccine, especially amid rising measles cases due to vaccine hesitancy. While not a substitute for vaccination, mAb 77 could be a critical tool in outbreak control and protecting vulnerable populations. Ongoing research aims to explore additional antibodies and their applications to other paramyxoviruses. For further reading, see the Science publication by Zyla et al. (2024) or WHO’s resources on mAbs for infectious diseases (https://www.who.int).

My followers will know I don’t subscribe to anything Grok just spit out, I’m just passing along the unvarnished but most likely curated Grok response. Funny how the unvarnished/curated truth seems to be the world we live in today? Sincerely curated… that’s funny and pretty sad. The burning question I’m left with is will this monoclonal ultimately be market for pre or post infection?

Now I don’t know much about science but I’m a black belt when it comes to medical billing, however I think this is the way science works? Good people with open minds willing to take in information that is not from the usual places. Praise Jesus I was able to inform a good man like Sayer Ji and Pierre for that matter…:

I even gave Sayer Ji a bonus with this one:

God Bless and please support The Eagle, you have a front row seat!

