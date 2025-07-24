WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Vincent's avatar
Frances Vincent
33m

I have heard from a DR that garlic cures measles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
20m

All mAbs are contaminated with host cell proteins (usually Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO)) and will cause 100s of autoimmune diseases due to molecular mimicry between human and mouse proteins. Then mAbs themselves cause the generation of anti-drug antibodies (ADA) that cross-react and destroy your own antibodies. So basically make the immune system attack your own body including the immune system itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture