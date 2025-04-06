Here is the most recent Assisted Suicide just published in VAERS and coming from Canada.:

There is only 4 Assisted Suicides in the entire VAERS universe but they are all coming from Covid jabs, here is some high level stats:

Larry Fink CEO of BlackRock argues the big winners are countries that have shrinking populations basically because it raises robotics and AI…:

Here’s a more Christian prospective from people with a soul.:

Conclusion:

Of these 4 deaths, 2 are from Canada, 1 from Switzerland, and 1 from somewhere in the USA. There are surely multitudes more that have been assisted in death where the original culprit was a vaccine. Brianne Dressen of react19.org probably has over a dozen people in here vax injured community that have committed suicide. Brianne might even have one person that wrote her a suicide note personally? There is a elephant in the room here and just another reason to stop the Covid jabs and pause all jabs until we go back to the drawing board and take an honest look at what is really going on. God Bless

