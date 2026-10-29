Sorry and thank you to my loyal readers for sticking with me especially the couple dozen paid subscribers. As some know I’m a working stiff again with a solid job and not just side hussles and shaking my can on the internet.
I’m kind of done questioning Trump, Kennedy, HHS, or the medical industrial complex why does nothing get done about this corrupted global pharmacovigilance? We all know why, because if we did have radical transparency vaccines would be done. I guess nobody has the balls or integrity or internal fortitude to stand up to big pharma. I even think personal safety comes in 2nd place when faced with sucking a bag of pickles for millions of dollars. I bet most of the medical freedom movement would suck a big bag of pickles for million dollars given the option, so I don’t want to throw Trump et al into the erternal lake of fire. I just want to say we are all pickle suckers and the road to hell is paved in good intentions. I guess money can be the root of all evil.
From here on out I want all my paid subscibers to know you are paying for my domian name and website I run through Wix.com. I’m going to pay the ~$600 renewal fee to Wix one more time for a couple more years so vaersware.com can stay alive a little longer.
I will continue my monthly routines of staying on top of VAERS like a fly in their soup they can’t get rid of. I’m the only place in town that actually reported on VAERS or has a dashboard(s) with the ability to filter by individual published dates and hundreds of other ways. To date my dashboard is the only true VAERS Interactive Dashboard in existence and I blew everybody out of the water who did/does similar.
My ethical cleansing and ability to toggle between originally unedited data and “cleansed” data is what gave rise to what some PhD brainiacs might call “masking”. I’ve been calling it obfuscation or just straight up data fraud by evil inteligent design. In hindsight I think I left behind the blue prints of what a true pharmacovigilance interactive dashboard can look like in a radical transparency environment. Vaersware.com was always a beta version for someone else to see it and build something better.
Any how over the last two updates that I haven’t reported on , VAERS has averged about 3,800 hundred total reports, of which a little over 1,100 have been Covid-19 reports. Covid-19 death reports averaged about 28 deaths the last couple months. USA has averged 19 of these 28 covid deaths.
Reguritating these monthly covid stats is already head and shoulders info above what anybody else is doing. There is nowhere to go and nobody saying the American public is basically getting just under 20 deaths a month these days from covid shots in VAERS.
The real meat and potatoes is all the throttling, and under-coding and deletions that goes on every month. How about all the Covid shots they hide under Unknown Vaccine Type? How about all the victims that are now since dead via follow-up reports, but never counted? What about all the bundled deaths on a single report? Etc, etc, etc… I’m so tired of it.
We could easily tack on 6,000 extra deaths if we could unbundle deaths, count true C19 vax deaths hiding as UNK and other vax types, now since dead in follow-ups, and under-coded deaths? I won’t even count the hundreds of fraudently deleted deaths, like the 51yr old Pfizer Trial Florida women from Tampa who was at VAERS ID# 1288451
-The Eagle
Oh yeah, what about this mrna flu shot? Where is it? Why haven’t any reports hit VAERS? An mrna flu vaccine hasn’t even been created on a drop down menu yet if someone wants to file a report.
I have a hundred answers to a hundred questions that haven’t even been asked yet, so I’ll just wait for the crazy train to come through Eaglesville. God Bless.
Re: why does nothing get done about this corrupted global pharmacovigilance? - Easy Peasy answer for that one: The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.”
Bill Gates GAVI offers $20 for each $1 invested.
WHO’s Directing Global Health Policy?”
Published by the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), June 2025
Purpose of the Report
This independent investigation by AMPS critically examines the World Health Organization’s (WHO) funding mechanisms, focusing on the top-100 non-country donors to the WHO’s voluntary contributions for specified purposes in 2022–2023. The report aims to evaluate whether these funding arrangements compromise the WHO’s independence, especially given its central role in new global health treaties such as:
The 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).
The WHO Pandemic Treaty/Agreement.
So if each investor invests $100 for your free vaccine shot, they are paid "at least" $3,500 back, after your free vaccine injection, multiplied by the numbers of free vaccine shots, they invested in, from the outset. Money for Jam - but if nobody gets a vaccine, then the investors don't make any money, or get anything paid back, do they - so how to get the maximum number of vaccinations made, to make their original investments, pay out handsomely?
The replicon vaccine (FluMist), hyped as a “next-gen” solution, is already raising alarms. According to the press conference, the pharmaceutical company behind it (Meiji Seika Pharma) has admitted to higher rates of adverse effects and deaths compared to the original Pfizer and Moderna jabs. If the first round of mRNA shots was bad, this self-replicating version sounds like a sci-fi horror show. No wonder Japan’s saying, “Thanks, but no thanks.”
We are told "I'm an expert in this field. Trust the science. Follow the science."
Today we are talking with Dr. Mark Sherwood about the so-called "science" behind mRNA vaccines. Let me tell you, there’s nothing scientific about it. It’s all about profit, plain and simple. This administration? They haven’t said a single word against these vaccines, only propping them up like they’re some miracle cure. It’s disgusting, and I’m profoundly disappointed. We’re seeing the same old games, the same old lies, and it’s time we call it out. Thomas Renz - Lawyer 15/07/2025
What I find interesting is that Moderna created and patented Covid-19 with DARPA's help in 2013, a European Court found that Moderna owned Covid-19 by patent and Pfizer stole it, yet absolutely nothing of Moderna or DARPA's involvement or vaccines have made it to the press, so what is Moderna with DARPA's help, doing behind the scenes, which is not mentioned, ever, by anyone.
Thanks very much Albert.
I used your wonderful VAERSaware website last week
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/janssen-recalled-lot-xd955-deaths