Sorry and thank you to my loyal readers for sticking with me especially the couple dozen paid subscribers. As some know I’m a working stiff again with a solid job and not just side hussles and shaking my can on the internet.

I’m kind of done questioning Trump, Kennedy, HHS, or the medical industrial complex why does nothing get done about this corrupted global pharmacovigilance? We all know why, because if we did have radical transparency vaccines would be done. I guess nobody has the balls or integrity or internal fortitude to stand up to big pharma. I even think personal safety comes in 2nd place when faced with sucking a bag of pickles for millions of dollars. I bet most of the medical freedom movement would suck a big bag of pickles for million dollars given the option, so I don’t want to throw Trump et al into the erternal lake of fire. I just want to say we are all pickle suckers and the road to hell is paved in good intentions. I guess money can be the root of all evil.

From here on out I want all my paid subscibers to know you are paying for my domian name and website I run through Wix.com. I’m going to pay the ~$600 renewal fee to Wix one more time for a couple more years so vaersware.com can stay alive a little longer.

I will continue my monthly routines of staying on top of VAERS like a fly in their soup they can’t get rid of. I’m the only place in town that actually reported on VAERS or has a dashboard(s) with the ability to filter by individual published dates and hundreds of other ways. To date my dashboard is the only true VAERS Interactive Dashboard in existence and I blew everybody out of the water who did/does similar.

My ethical cleansing and ability to toggle between originally unedited data and “cleansed” data is what gave rise to what some PhD brainiacs might call “masking”. I’ve been calling it obfuscation or just straight up data fraud by evil inteligent design. In hindsight I think I left behind the blue prints of what a true pharmacovigilance interactive dashboard can look like in a radical transparency environment. Vaersware.com was always a beta version for someone else to see it and build something better.

Any how over the last two updates that I haven’t reported on , VAERS has averged about 3,800 hundred total reports, of which a little over 1,100 have been Covid-19 reports. Covid-19 death reports averaged about 28 deaths the last couple months. USA has averged 19 of these 28 covid deaths.

Reguritating these monthly covid stats is already head and shoulders info above what anybody else is doing. There is nowhere to go and nobody saying the American public is basically getting just under 20 deaths a month these days from covid shots in VAERS.

The real meat and potatoes is all the throttling, and under-coding and deletions that goes on every month. How about all the Covid shots they hide under Unknown Vaccine Type? How about all the victims that are now since dead via follow-up reports, but never counted? What about all the bundled deaths on a single report? Etc, etc, etc… I’m so tired of it.

We could easily tack on 6,000 extra deaths if we could unbundle deaths, count true C19 vax deaths hiding as UNK and other vax types, now since dead in follow-ups, and under-coded deaths? I won’t even count the hundreds of fraudently deleted deaths, like the 51yr old Pfizer Trial Florida women from Tampa who was at VAERS ID# 1288451 -The Eagle

Oh yeah, what about this mrna flu shot? Where is it? Why haven’t any reports hit VAERS? An mrna flu vaccine hasn’t even been created on a drop down menu yet if someone wants to file a report.

I have a hundred answers to a hundred questions that haven’t even been asked yet, so I’ll just wait for the crazy train to come through Eaglesville. God Bless.

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