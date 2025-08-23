Fascinating article by Dr. Robert Malone:

Ok I’m going to play along, and start by saying I really wish Dr. Malone would have took more of an interest in vaersaware.com, I mean RFKjr knows my work well and my work or myself has been referenced by Childrens Health Defense more than a couple dozen times including this article back in March 2024 HERE.

For those that do not know, monoclonals are not obligated to VAERS and the only monoclonals to ever be used as a prophylaxes in the history on man are Beyfortus (Nirsevimab) and it’s predecessor Synagis (Palivizumab). Beyfortus is now on the childhood CDC schedule, Synagis RSV quasi vaccine version one never made it. I’ve been screaming for at least a couple years about these quasi vaccine monoclonals and how even though they are not obligated to VAERS, there are still many reports that have either tried to be submitted to VAERS as an UNKNOWN VAX TYPE or mentions Beyfortus/Synagis/Nirsevimab/Palivizumab somewhere on the report like in the previous vaccine, other meds, or summary narrative fields.

Vaersaware (me) has gone and scraped the entire VAERS database hunting for these buzzwords to determine if the quasi vaxxes were actually administered, then we created a pseudo placeholder for them within our custom interactive dashboard like this.:

Scary to think what the Under Reporting Factor (URF) must be considering these quasi vaxxes aren’t even obligated to VAERS.

Here’s a quick look the DEATH ID#s:

I’ve never met Dr. Malone, but I can’t say he doesn’t know my work? He’s left a comment on this Substack once before. I not absolutely positive if Dr. Retsef Levi or even Dr. Yaffa Shir-Raz are familiar with my work but if not, they should do themselves a favor and get familiar. I find needles in the haystack and specific needles within a stack of needles.

I wouldn’t trust CDC’s curated data with a ten foot pole, but I don’t think we need to tell Malone that? Bobby even knows it and if they’re curating VAERS you should believe all data in the CDC WONDER ecosystem is curated. God Bless

Conclusion:

What ever the case and circumstances maybe, is there anyway “they” can stop/pause the latest Merck RSV quasi vaxx from being approved in light of this “revelation”?

As a side note the FDA FAERS system is showing the carnage a little better, and I wonder if Malone is jumping into FAERS himself or if he’s waiting for someone to give him a report?

