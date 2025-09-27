In my last article HERE an example came to light of some Pfizer lot numbers (UoU & UoS) were used to calculate statistics and generate VAERS report counts with corresponding adverse events. It’s critical to integrity that accounting methods are declared so that results can be duplicated and authenticated. Numbering systems are used allegedly to keep track of products. Lot Numbers also known as batch numbers is just one level of this coding or classification system. A lot number can tell us for sure at least if the product is intended for humans 12yrs and older or even tiny kids 6mns to 4yrs or however the pharma cabal chooses to chop up this vaccine poison according to age. Here’s a helpful guide to get us started:

Another higher level of coding is also the National Drug Code (NDC) of which there are over 638,000 NDC codes in existence, many are now expired primarily because that drug no longer exists. Everything under the sun seems to have a NDC from vaccines to OTC hand lotions and eyedrops as an example.

The Covid jabs currently occupy 32 total NDC numbers:

I’ve made a cool NDC dashboard for my friend KK long ago of all NDCs:

Here is the big problem and challenge with VAERS reports

Unfortunately, submitters will sometimes improperly enter “PAA” or NDC number instead of the actual lot number and sometimes nothing at all for a lot number. If you’ve noticed a “PAA” rolls into a lot number and lot rolls into a NDC number.

There is no official correlation tables which is very disingenuous of the FDA since they are the ones that issue NDC’s and get the whole cover-up rolling.

There are 10’s of thousands of hidden lot and “PAA” numbers in the summary narratives and follow-up reports. None of this stuff will ever be captured in the traditional technique I like to call the “PhD dump and pump”. The pharma cabal knows this and even banks on the fact that it will be very difficult for someone to extract all this extra critical detail and be able to organize and visualize the data. Another area of unrecognized data would be when VAERS scrubbed all that foreign data coming from the EMA and MHRA. With this being said I wanted to show a few examples of unrecognized Lot and PAA numbers…

Again, tens of thousands of lots/PAA/NDC are going unrecognized and to make matters worse there is no 1:1 correlation. You can’t really grab one PAA and simply associate a single lot number to find other reports and assume it’s all the same lot number. You can make some correlations based on geographics and vax dates when ever possible and where applicable. I made correlations that affect thousands of reports and for this reason I will always come out with more data than howbadismybatch as an example. Heck, Craig Paardekooper’s bad batch site hasn’t been updated since Oct 2024 but that’s not the point I’m wanting to make here.

Click to launch howbadismybatch

The point I’m trying to make is all these peer reviewed papers will be off by a little or a lot depending on the circumstance, not to mention the additional ~1,000 extra covid-19 jab deaths vaersaware.com recognizes within all the follow-up reports data.

If that arrogant and entitled cocksucker Kevin McKernan were wise or any other person submitting manuscripts to journals, they would run the VAERS past me first and let me sniff it out and co-sign. I definitely wouldn’t ask to be a author or anything, because I’m use to that sort of thing in the business world all my life. It’s like when people snatch your trophy and jump on stage with it. lol

I want to work the best, and practice with best, and compete against the best because I am the fucking best. God Bless

For this reason and many others to show anybody still reading, I have decided to release my master files as a free downloadable of everything, not including the last VAERS update. Anybody worth their salt will be able to pick up my work I’ve labored over for almost five years and move the ball forward how ever they wish. I don’t want any more excuses, nor anyone to think I’m in this for the wrong reasons. We don’t need to like each other, but we do need to stay together as best we can to defeat this evil cabal. God Bless.

Master Files HERE:

Click to download

