WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
3hEdited

GREAT work here! Two things to remain mindful of as well:

1. VAERS reports "less than 1%" of adverse events that actually occur. So we must always multiply all injury reports by AT LEAST 100 times, just to get a little bit closer to the truth, and only about the SHORT-TERM (immediately apparent) deleterious effects, because we don't know how much "less than 1%" of those are ever reported. Since there is close to zero chance of the long-term injuries ever being associated with vax exposure (due to lack of follow up) I strongly suspect that VAERS is reporting less than 0.01% of ALL (both long and short-term) injuries after vaccination.

2. During the covid hysteria, the CDC put out a directive to all hospitals, (which they dutifully followed) ordering that any person (appearing in the ER with vaccine injuries;-) who had only received one CV-19 jab, OR anyone who had received their last jab within the last 2 weeks, MUST be falsely labelled, "UNvaccinated" in their medical records!!! I'm not sure how it's even possible to report an injury as vaccine-related once a (vaccinated) patient has been FRAUDULENTLY identified as "unvaccinated." ;-) But then, we all know this CDC directive was specifically engineered to, and deployed for, the SOLE purpose of covering up vaccine injuries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Closed VAERS
SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
3h

your efforts to clear some of the data obfuscation are much needed, perhaps someday your methods and or data will be used at a government level for more realistic analysis than their current travesty

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Closed VAERS
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture