US FDA approves Moderna's RSV vaccine with lower-than-expected efficacy in its label. I’ve blogged much on this RSV scam and you can start HERE to jump into the rabbit hole, however what I want to do here is point out the writing on the wall bring to light some clues emerging.

1st Clue) Although FDA has approved Moderna’s RSV vaccine, they have not issued a formal National Drug Code (NDC#). This is highly unusual for many reasons, but on a practical level the NDC# is supposed to be printed on labels, packages or little boxes these things come in. I could see a ton of administration errors happening where a victim will accidently be given a Moderna Covid depop shot instead of RSV herpes friendly jab.

click to launch CDC info

In the minutiae of CDC’s and Big Pharma’s word salad, they are setting the stage to convolute vaccines and quasi monoclonal vaccines. This is the spot to stop and ponder on…

To be clear Beyfortus (nirsevimab) is the first time ever in history, where a monoclonal is used as a prophylaxis. Monoclonals are used from everything from Interocular injections for macular degeneration to rare childhood cancers, but never as a prophylaxis until Beyfortus. However, Beyfortus is a next generation RSV monoclonal quasi-vaxx to Synagis (Palivizumab) and Synagis killed a lot which you can see in our vaersaware dashboard.

One huge part of the quasi-vaxx scam is that Beyfortus is allowed to officially side step the VAERS system entirely. There is technically no obligation for monoclonals to abide to VAERS. Moreover, there is no way to officially reports a Beyfortus or Synagis suspected injury or death to VAERS. Submitters (physicians and victims) have either been choosing Vax Type: Unknown or have been documenting these monclonals as a concomitant medication in the summary narrative or “other meds” fields.

2nd Clue) As of today nobody can officially submit a Moderna RSV injury or death to VAERS:

Strange how EudraVigilance already has a MRNA-1345 (Moderna RSV) report in their system with a receipt date in early 2023. Notice the ophthalmic herpes going on like the lady in my opening meme? Although no victim age is reported in this EudraV report example, we can reasonably deduce this is a dude over 60yrs old. We have to wonder how many reports will we eventually see where the RSV jab is comingled with a varicella zoster vax and herpes or aka vaccine failure? Is it Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, SOBI, Pfizer? Maybe it’s Maybaline? Maybe it’s the Wallenbergs?

We don’t know! Case dismissed! Cocktail!

Pop Quiz:

I’ll bet Steve Kirsch’s 1 Million doll hairs nobody can find EduraV ID# 10014895412 (MRNA-1345) in the EMA’s native dashboard. It probably should even be amongst these 221 reports, but I’ll tell you now it is not. Any clever European out there want to be my huckleberry?

3rd Clue) At least 134 deaths in VAERS attributed to RSV and/or the quasi monoclonals. When obfuscation and ambiguity is part of the playbook, you know nothing good will come out of this. I see more than anything this is an attack on fertility, with the secondary side dish a offing the old folks. Please be alert.

God Bless. Please support The Eagle!

