Previous artice: HERE

Thank you to my readers for advancing my knowledge a few steps.

This image depicts a classic Romanesque-style stone tympanum (the semi-circular sculpted panel above a portal) showing Christ in Majesty (Maiestas Domini), enthroned within a mandorla (almond-shaped aura) and surrounded by the tetramorph symbols of the four Evangelists from the Book of Revelation (4:6–8) and Ezekiel (1:10):

· Human (or winged man/angel): St. Matthew · Lion: St. Mark · Bull (or ox): St. Luke · Eagle: St. John

These symbols represent different facets of Christ’s nature and the focus of each Gospel (humanity, kingship/resurrection, sacrifice/priesthood, and divinity/ascension, respectively). The seated Christ holds a book (likely the Scriptures) in one hand and blesses with the other, flanked by angels and the Evangelist symbols holding books of their own. Origin of the Image based on the composition, style (elongated figures, intricate drapery, and hieratic poses typical of 12th-century Romanesque sculpture), and common matches in art historical records, this is the central tympanum of the Royal (West) Portal at Chartres Cathedral (Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Chartres) in Chartres, France.

· Date: Created ca. 1145–1155 CE, during the early Gothic/Romanesque transition (it survived the 1194 fire that destroyed much of the rest of the cathedral). · Location: West façade, central doorway—part of the cathedral’s iconic Royal Portal, which emphasizes Christ’s divine authority and the continuity between Old and New Testaments. The jamb statues below depict Old Testament figures like kings and prophets. · Medium: Limestone relief sculpture, deeply carved for dramatic shadow and light effects.

This exact scene is one of the most famous and frequently photographed examples of medieval Christian iconography, symbolizing the Second Coming and apocalyptic throne vision. It’s housed in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Chartres Cathedral, a major pilgrimage site dedicated to the Virgin Mary.If this doesn’t match what you see (e.g., if the architecture or weathering differs slightly), it could be a close variant from another Romanesque church like Saint-Pierre Abbey in Moissac, France (ca. 1115–1130, south portal tympanum), which has a very similar layout but with more dynamic, swirling drapery on Christ and the beasts.

Another view:

What I notice about this French tympanum apart from assigining the four “beasts” attributes of the apostles Matt, Mark, Luke, and John, the cathedral builders also depict 24 elders in addition to the four “beasts” Human, Lion, Bull, Eagle.

So what’s up with the translation between 24 “elders” or 20 and 4 “elders”? I see in many english translations it’s 24, but in some older english translations it 20 and 4, and I think it makes a big difference when visulizing a image in your head.

In another depiction of the 4 “beasts” please pay close attention to the order in which they are presented in the bible, 1st) Lion 2nd) Bull/Calf 3rd) Human 4th) Eagle

Do you notice how these beautiful tympanums do not really follow the same order but Jason Beshears and the Aztec Calendar match the same order of the bible? However, and although the Aztecs get the order correct with the bible’s Revelation, their creation story starts at the upper right with the lion/jaguar and moves counter clockwise:

1st Jaguar Epoch: Giants who didn’t till the land were eventually devoured by jaguars

2nd Eagle Epoch: Humans were destroyed by winds, but turned into monkeys to hold onto the trees

3rd Human Epoch: Humans were destroyed by rain, lava, fire but turned into birds to save themselves

4th Bull/Ox/Calf Epoch: Humans were destroyed by rains/floods, but turned into fishes

Thank you again to my readers and their insighful comments in the previous articles. A couple people I was turned on to have actually come up in some of Jason Beshears’ zodiac studies like Marty Leeds from Gnostic Academy. Jason’s stuff and zodiac stuff in general makes a lot more sense now that I dove into some of Matry’s stuff. Marty’s breakdown on the book of “Mark” and his correlation to astrology, gematria, and sqauring the circle, pyramid stuff, etc. is all great stuff.

Another fascinating guy from CA/WA/OR area is Robert Williams of Mazzeroth.info who has managed to add some more layers but similar to Marty Leeds with the connections to the astrology stuff, but with the Hebrew stuff and the Tribes of Isreal stuff. Here’s what Robert’s zodiac looks like:

Again, all these guys are great but none have really made the correlations incorporating the Aztec Calendar per se. Jason Breshears know a lot about the Aztec Calendar and a lot about the days counts and everything else. I’m just coming in as a Simpleton and comparing the imagery of the Aztec Calendar and John’s Book of Revelation? I do understand how all these great calendrical systems have very similar start dates and cycles, but I’m just asking about how I’m interpreting the Aztec Calendar image being in the Book of Revelation, and why haven’t I been able to find anybody that observed the same as me or gives some kind of explanation as to where the Aztec Calendar parralels John’s Revelation and any possible deeper meaning?

When I jump over to the deep Aztec professionals side of things like the folks at Gnosis - Quetzalcoatl Cultural Institute I can see they make associations to the Hebrew stuff but it feels like they haven’t seen the Aztec Calendar in Revelation the way I have? I not sure but it feels like these folks do Hebrew and astrology stuff without the New Testament stuff? I can wait to get this article over to them for their consideration, along with Beshears, Leeds and Williams and anybody who will listen. God Bless.

These Quetzalcoatl people really break down the Calendar and all it’s symbolizm so surely they would be very close to seeing the Aztec Calender in John’s Revelation? In this one slide on Youtube they even show the Star Of David aka Seal of Solomon while breaking down this nose adornament of the 5th Sun aka Tonatiuh aka Quetzalcoatl.

Here is short clip and a taste of the presenter that sounds like Ricardo Montalbán:

There is much more iconography to extract from the Aztec Calendar and correlations to be made from the bible’s old and new testaments. I’m excited to do that later and not let any exterior opinions sway me, however there is a major divide between Marty Leeds (Gnostic Academy) and Jason Breshears (Archiax) which was presented by both almost a year ago. One of the major fundamental points is about how old the “Western” zodiac really is? Jason believes it is not very old, while Marty believes it’s thousands and thousands of years old and knowbody really knows how old it is? The contention lies in what I think contistutes the traditional western zodiac of the 12 signs we are all familiar with, I’m a scorpio as an example being born in Novemeber.

This is what Grok has to say:

Summary of what definitely existed before 1 BCE: Babylonian 12-sign zodiac (by ~500 BCE) → direct source of the Western signs

Chinese 12-animal + 28-xiu system (by ~400 BCE at latest)

Indian 27/28 nakṣatra system (by ~800 BCE); 12 rāśis only after Hellenistic contact

Egyptian decans and some sidereal constellations

Early Greek adoption and transformation of Babylonian material (5th–2nd centuries BCE) Systems that did NOT yet exist in BCE: The fully tropical 0° Aries = vernal equinox system (finalized in Ptolemy’s time, 2nd century CE)

Modern Western psychological astrology

Mayan 260-day tzolk’in combined with 365-day haab (the Long Count and zodiac-like day signs existed, but the full Maya astrological system is mostly post-300 CE in classic form)

Celtic or Druid “tree zodiac” (modern invention) So by the time of Christ’s birth, the three great independent living traditions were the Babylonian/Hellenistic 12-sign zodiac, the Chinese animal + lunar mansion system, and the Indian nakṣatra system (with the 12 rāśis just entering India via Greek influence in the last two centuries BCE).

I guess there is even some wiggle room for the Babylonians because it wasn’t fully developed ~500 BCE, but was in process from circa ~2000 - 400 BCE.

I also must state there existed these Egyptian Decans c 3000 - 2000 BCE, 36 star groups (decans) that rose every 10 days. Not a 12-sign zodiac yet, but laid the groundwork for later Hellenistic fusion. Some constellation names later influenced Greek/Egyptian sidereal zodiac.

To this Simpleton, I’m leaning more to Jason’s side that our traditional western zodiac was not fully developed much before Jesus? But it sure looks like people were looking into the sky and connecting the dots and seeing animals and figures for thousands of years before Christ? Marty Leeds gives Jason’s arguement a pretty strong rebuttal here at about the 27min mark.

I don’t want to get sucked into the zodiac debate vacuum and how it might correlate to the Aztecs, but it seems like the Aztecs some how got the blue prints to John’s Revelation and then interpreted it and depicted their calendar much better than all the Greeks, Romans, and early Christians and Jews did with all their cathedrals and synogogues during the next 1500 years after Jesus?

Should those four “beasts” around the throne really be interpreted as Matt, Mark, Luke, and John? Is this what Isaiah, Ezekiel and later John through their symbolism and prophetic message trying to convey to future people? I’m not really feeling it, but everybody else especially early Christians seemed to run with the idea as the Jewish Merkabah (throne-chariot) mysticism was being developed circa 100 BCE - 1000 CE. An intro to Merkabah and Hekhalot (Palaces), and Agelic mysticism can be seen here.

I don’t know but I’ll keep saying it, I think Mesoamerica and all the ideologies leading up to the culmination of the Aztec Calendar did just as good a job if not better than the Mediterraneans? What’s more is I think after Hernando Cortes conquered the Aztecs and brought back whatever codices to Spain and Europe after 1521 that’s when the a major cover-up began to this very day about the correlations between the Aztecs, zodiacs, old Jewish mysticism, and Isaiah/Ezekiel/John’s prophecies.

I think my knew found knowledge that has been hiding in plain sight is worth people like Leeds and Breshears to start arm wrestling again. I think all these Gnostic and Kabbalah pros should go back to the drawing board in light of this information prensented here and figure out a few more things. What do my readers think? I’m all ears. God Bless

I feel like I got some huge bombshells left to give that I’ve been holding out for decades, maybe I’ll do the big reveal around Christmas time as that seems like an appropriate time. God Bless.

Share