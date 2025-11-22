WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
40m

My old King James, “The Companion Bible”, sold by The Shepherd’s Chapel, Gravette, AK, has copious notes and scriptures relating to the stars and the stories they tell.

They quote many scriptures but the

one that really gets me is a Psalm, I think? It says, “Day unto day, the tell utterances and night unto night, the stars tell the

story”— or something like that. It starts woth VIRGO,

the virgin Mary, and tells the story of Jesus birth, life, and death, His return and ultimate victory when He returns aa the LION if the tribe of Judah. These scriptures are so cool, and the mention of 7 sister constellation represents the 7 virgins with their trimmed lanterns— really an enlightening read. Wish I could send pics here of the pages on the stars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture