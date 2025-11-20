WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Creator
12h

https://gatheredin.one/11680/the-aztec-mayan-calendar-its-similarities-to-the-hebrew-biblical-calendar-and-book-of-mormon-dates/ Consider a different way of thinking time. About 8000 years ago climate was totally different, Europe a wasteland. Egypt and regions now called Kenia but also Chile, India, Vietnam and China had a great technology. Remembering the tubes beneath the khofre pyeamid?

PandoraChaser
5h

What is also of interest is how the 4 Gospel Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, are depicted in most churches stone work and stained glasses as the same Bull, Lion, Eagle and Man, implying they are indeed the 4 fixed signs of the Zodiac really, around the central Sun figure of Christ. Matthew is Aquarius the Man, Luke is Taurus the Ox, Mark is Leo the Lion, John is Scorpio the Eagle.

Same is found on almost all prior pagan temples of various faiths, as usual with the God Figure sat within the Vesica Piscis, with a Halo/Sun Disk behind their heads. The catch of 153 fish in John 21:11 is also indicator of the Vesica Piscis internal Measure of the Fish of the trigonometry and smallest square of 3. Is also indicator of Christ as Pisces Age god vs Moses as Aries and Ba'al as prior Taurian etc. Whilst the Icthus fish symbol also conveys this and the math above, and is also the Analemna of the Suns infinite Ouroborus figure 8 loop in shorthand.

The motif in these zodiacs of the central figure riding four horses is again common, as the Solar Chariot of the Sun God, pulled by white horses (Pegasus).

Meanwhile the 1st Gospel was Marks, that it is agreed the others were based on/from, and that is a Star Map and not events on Earth. Or at least makes perfect sense as a star map.

"The Astrology of the Book of Mark" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuDBU9l3VMs - Gnostic Academy

(Video contains plenty of proofs of the Apostles as the Zodiac figures and lots lots more).

Namaste & Inlak'ech Albert and keep up the sterling VAERS work, which is 2nd to none!

