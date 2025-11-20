Previous article: HERE

In a previous article and video I presented some similarities, correlations or maybe some descriptions of the Aztec Calendar within the Book of Revelations. I also pointed out another coincidence that at least some mesoamerican indians even practiced circumcision as more of a religious belief more than just a hygene thing. I’m not trying to say the Aztecs in particular practiced circumcision but I think the practice was definitely around as per first hand accounts in the 1600’s (see previous article).

I recently made a personal discovery of the Bet Alfa synogogue which is located in Israel’s eastern Jezreel Valley at the foot of Mount Gilboa. The map shows the area as being a little southwest of Galilee.:

There has actually been about ten “zodiac” mosaic synogogues found in Isreal with some I believe dated as early as ~300 A.D. This Bet Alfa mosaic/synogogue was created per a inscription at the entrance during Emporor Justin I reign between 518-27 A.D.

Another “zodiac” I found was this Sepphoris and also dated around the same time period. The fascinating part with Bet Alfa and Sepphoris is the center image which depicts four horses and the sun god or god himself possiblt riding the horses?

The correlation seems similar to the Aztec Calendar doesn’t it? No doubt these Jewish people had access to John’s prophetic book of Revelation copied onto a scroll or maybe some crude codex (book). Assuming John wrote the Revelation on the island of Patmos around ~95 A.D., these people had a solid four hundred years to be influenced also by the Greek and Roman stuff. I’m sure John himself had some knowledge of a “zodiac”? I’m not trying to insinuate John’s knowledge of a zodiac influenced his divine message, I’m just wondering what this all means?

However, I can’t explain how the Aztecs just came up with their version of a zodiac independantly? I might have believed it previously but I have thought for decades somehow mesoamerica acquired knowledge of John’s Revelation because it’s just so uncanny. I think it’s pretty clear ancient peoples were great mariners and traveled great distances on the regular. The Bering Strait and walking into the Americas was probably not the only way they did it. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Americas was the true old world for that matter. The Aztecs believe the people of earth were destroyed four other times.

It’s no surprise to Jason Breshears (archaix.com) whom I consider an absolute top authority on zodiacs and all matters of ancient history that ancient peoples of Mediterranean trans-atlantic origin were here early. The Tolteca people being “bearded” and reaching prominence by as early as 900 A.D. could be a definite clue these mediterranean people made it here and assimilated in!?

Maybe these Mediterranean people came by sea and were even some kind of black or arab types with some deep knowledge?

Conclusion:

I’m surprised I haven’t found anybody anywhere that has made these correlations about the Aztec Calendar and the Book of Revelation? Jason Breshears one of the most knowledgeable guys out there still needs to look into this and that is saying a lot.

“Seal up the book until the time of the end; many will run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase.” (Daniel 12:4)

God Bless, please support The Eagle!

Share