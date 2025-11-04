WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Eva
10h

How very interesting! I first came across this incredible author from a recommendation by Mary (LifeHakx). I can’t say it’s light reading and I have reread many a passage but then it’s all new to me. Lots to learn (and unlearn).

Mike Reith
3h

Circumcision was not unique to the nation of Israel. It was practiced earlier or concurrently in other cultures of that part of the world, as well in as some Australian aboriginal tribes, and some Polynesian groups.

