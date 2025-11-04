VAERS has not been updated longer than Charlie Kirk has been dead and if the government shut down lasts longer than this Friday, VAERS will officially be two months behind. It’s obvious pharmacovigilance is not considered mission-critical, but pharmacofraudilance absolutley is. I’ve had time to go down the Kirk (Church) rabbit hole and do a little soul searching and reveal a connection I subliminally knew was always there.

The Aztec calendar connection to Charlie Kirk sounds like a big jump but it really isn’t. There is a much greater correlation here with Christian/Jew thing and Charlie’s assisination that seems to be creating this divide between Christians and the Jewish people and by association within the Republican Conservative party itself. It almost feels like the civil war that happen between Isreal and Judah is happening all over again? Anyway, before we continue please save this hard to find image below of the explanation of the calendar. I first saw the image when I was sixteen glued to the back of the first calendar I bought in Mexico.:

I have said since I was sixteen that I see some of calendar’s elements clearly described in the Book of Revelation, explained in my previous article and video:

Thanks to readers and comments for turning me onto Dr. Mike Heiser and what might now be in part known as “Divine Counsel Worldview”. In my Simpleton brain the core of this view circles around the word “Elohim” or “elohim” and the distinction or explanation between the capital letter E and lower case e.

A small side note: As I was getting into business calculus in college and learning all about exponents and compounding growth and the Rule of 72, etc., I wanted to print nerdy t-shirts that said. “Beware the power Xe”

So why is the word Elohim a pural word? Were there many gods? Is it a clue about the trinity? Was there a counsel of “gods” to the Creator or one true God? It seems like a small huge deal doesn’t it? Worshipping false idols, chosen people, covenants and broken covenants, angels and all that stuff. I think this stuff intertwines into the debate about dispensational or replacement theology and this would have been a huge deal to Charlie.

Psalm 82 (a psalm of Asaph):

1God presides in the great assembly;

he renders judgment among the “gods”:

2“How long will you a defend the unjust

and show partiality to the wicked? b

3Defend the weak and the fatherless;

uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed.

4Rescue the weak and the needy;

deliver them from the hand of the wicked.

5“The ‘gods’ know nothing, they understand nothing.

They walk about in darkness;

all the foundations of the earth are shaken.

6“I said, ‘You are “gods”;

you are all sons of the Most High.’

7But you will die like mere mortals;

you will fall like every other ruler.”

8Rise up, O God, judge the earth,

for all the nations are your inheritance.

Psalm 89,

Here is what I’m saying, the Aztec Calendar with the 4 and twenty entities around Tonatiuh is also depecting what my simple mind would understand as a heavenly counsel or assembly and as explained by this “Divine Counsel Worldview”, in my humble opinion. Here is an intro into this view:

Here is even shorter intro to “Elohim” by Mike Heiser:

Here on this earthly realm I inadvertently educated myself to who Polycarp was and where the “Synagogue of Satan” phrase came from and the Church of Symrna and what John was saying to them in his Revelation letter. Notice the correlation of Unions or guilds is to what a assembly or counsel is to a church or synogogue back in the ancient Symrna days. Darn that Cesar Augustus!

Conclusion:

I’m not trying to throw shade on any people so please don’t misunderstand me. I’m just trying to point out the Aztec Calendar being in the Book of Revelation is as clear as day and nobody but nobody has even whispered this correlation before me? Not Michael Heiser, not Sam Shamoun, not John Hagee, not any Muslim, not any Catholic, not any Hindu, and not any Rabbi. Somebody please tell me I’m wrong, but definitely do not tell me who NOT to listen to. A good example is this Steve Deace guy who came out and said something like he wishes he could make a deal that for every one of his listeners who DID NOT listen to Candace Owens, they could not follow or listen to him? As if to say if he had 15 million followers and could make them not listen to Candace, he would sacrifice and give away his followership so that he doesn’t even have a platform, or a show, or radio station or whatever it is he has? That’s the stupidest shit I’ve ever heard! I’m the exact opposite, I would say God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit built you perfect and with God given discerment, use it and go into the lions throat and pick the golden peanuts out the poop, disgard the rest. Tell me where NOT to go, and that will be my first stop. I have arrows in my feet and butt to prove it. Some arrows I shot myself. God Bless.

One last fun fact is Ericka Kirk’s mother owns a company called AZ-TECH:

Ericka Kirk’s mother, Lori Frantzve (also known as Lori A. Frantzve), owns and founded a company named AZ-Tech, specifically AZ-Tech International, Inc., a defense and network security consulting firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Key Details:

Company Background: AZ-Tech International, Inc. was established around 1997 and specializes in areas like EMP mitigation, network security, and government contracts (e.g., with DHS and DoD). It operates from 8321 E. Gelding Dr. #101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

Lori Frantzve’s Role: She is listed as the Chairman, Founder, and President since at least 2003. Public records (e.g., state corporation filings, LinkedIn) confirm her as the primary owner and executive.

Family Connection: Lori Frantzve is Ericka Kirk’s (née Frantzve) mother. Ericka was born in 1988, raised by Lori as a single mother in Scottsdale after her parents’ divorce. Ericka’s father, Kent Frantzve, works at the same company as Program Research Director but is not the owner.

Related Entities: Lori also founded GTEK Industries, LLC (a related entity registered at the same address) and currently serves as Principal CEO of E3TEK Group, another defense-tech firm. Earlier, IMET Laboratories operated as a DBA (doing business as) for AZ-Tech.

This information is corroborated across multiple public sources, including LinkedIn profiles, business directories (e.g., Corporation Wiki, ZoomInfo), and fact-check articles from 2025. No evidence suggests current dissolution of AZ-Tech; it remains active in records as of late 2025.

