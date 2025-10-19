So how many reports do you think are in VAERS?

If you said 2,682,925 you would be correct, if you understand it is the reports you are allowed to see. As a quick example, ever since VAERS started publishing the “follow-up” reports starting May 2025 there is over 200 reports that existed but have now disappeared because of a glitch in the new internal format. Medalerts.org has new functionality that keeps track of this anomaly.:

Another observation for consideration is that 2,856,038 is the largest ID number in the system. It’s not necessarily precise or correct to say this is the newest, or last recieved or last enetered into VAERS.

2,856,038 - 2,682,925 = 173,113

As you can see with some quick math there is a desprecency of 173,113 reports, but we do have to also understand the very first report in VAERS was NOT ID Number 1, it was report ID# 25001. Now you can see if we knock off 25K from 173K we are getting a descrpency of over 150K reports.

It is coincidental but not entirely coincidental to what Robert F. Kennedy, Jr said here about 150K reports “disappearing” aka legit reports never published.:

I haven’t updated my “Published, Unpublished, and Deleted Reports” dashboard in a year, but I did last night and it blew my hair back a bit.:

Now that you see how the red, green, yellow schema works, let’s look at the color schema by blocks of 50K ID numbers in sequential order.:

One factoid to know is that the covid era basically started in ~900K series, however the cabal shit the bed right out the gate with the first couple VAERS reports ever in VAERS. CDC would have a very tough time explaining these two deleted reports.:

At a very high level you can see bfore the “covid era” VAERS seems to have left many ID numbers “unpublished” compared to or during the current covid era. We can see much better when we filter out the published reports and only look at the deleted and unpublished reports.

Firstly, I attribute the huge anomaly in ID 100K-150K numbers block to the fact medalerts.org hadn’t come into existence until around 2003, so there were about thirteen years where nobody knows what reports were actually deleted (after publication). However it surely looks like some funny business regardless who was around to keep account.

There really is no legitimate reason why there should be any unpublished ID numbers considering the initial 4-6 week vetting process. Erroneously publishing duplicate or fake and false reports should be miniscule in a pharmacovigilance system, but having the need to deleted 44K reports after publication is other world retarded! So retarded that it has to revolve back to evil genious in my opinion.

We can get much deeper in the weeds like looking at couple og huge blocks of sequential ID Numbers that have never be published. In a part two series I will focus some blocks of ID numbers as many as 800 numbers in a row that have never been published. These unpublished ID numbers are the kinds of details that warrant investigation and accountability. You don’t get this level of scrutiny anywhere else. God Bless.

Conclusion:

Be it 150K or 170K reports deleted or unpublished, it’s only the tip of the iceberg! The evil genious is that the CDC is probably sitting on hundreds of thousands of legitimate reports submitted but will never see the light of day. Don’t forget the 10M VSAFE that for all intents and purposes is a completely different set of victims. VSAFE was created to help run cover for VAERS.

