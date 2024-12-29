The is a bi-weekly event feeding the homeless at this main camp near downtown San Jose just on other side of the Guadalupe River. I’ve heard statistics stating there are about 800 homeless folk in all of San Jose.

My Madre is one of the main old ladies that heads up “Team Jesus” and basically the main food source with home made arroz con leche, coffee, and pastries donations from local supermarkets. The tamales today were purchased in advanced from Plaza Supermarket on San Carlos but they offered to deliver to the camp last minute because they were a little late. To the Hefes of Plaza Supermarkets a big thank you, the tamales were delicious and all 200 were gobbled down quickly. God Bless

