I’m in agreement with Aravind Mohanoor the Vaccine Data Science Guy on this platform, there is currently 1,700 deaths in VSAFE as per the MedDRA files. I’ve also said before these files seem to be incomplete? They are incomplete!

However, there are many more DEATHS in VSAFE than just the 1,700 registrants captured in symptoms (MedDRA) files. Maybe ICAN will be given more MedDRA codes via the CDC down the road, who knows? The real nefarious willful misconduct VSAFE is doing is NOT confirming registrant DEATHS, instead coding them as “Unevaluable event”. The 30 examples is the proof, and not apart 1,700 deaths captured in the MedDRA.

Jump to the bottom of each report and observe the Preferred Term MedDRA (PT_NAME) and the FREE TEXT REPOSNSES:

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=2K4-11760-31733

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=3EV-27725-82508

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=3HT-89977-67001

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=43E-99096-05746

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=4EV-73564-25644

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=4LL-29935-24050

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=58H-28820-09624

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=5YX-73640-08367

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=68S-25761-41748

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=6N5-97888-17435

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=779-14593-63312

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=7SN-24395-01945

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=8GU-21977-03720

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=8L2-29293-82324

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=93X-29688-37949

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=96Y-22067-05289

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=987-67718-13125

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=9TU-10048-34518

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=9VM-63882-48265

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=A4Z-11711-82979

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=AV8-24142-03116

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CB3-63249-77838

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CNC-23696-34087

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=DHQ-25900-47232

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=DSW-22050-19709

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=E96-16652-69476

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=ECG-13932-89428

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=EEA-28275-47245

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=EES-68140-04675

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=EL4-27647-65096

https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=EUH-33640-77813

Here is some visual aid if you are challenged to click URL hyperlinks:

I think I gave enough cross section examples to notice a couple of patterns…

If the submitter makes his/her own judgement that registrant didn’t die from the shot but rather from the covid virus, some pre-existing condition, or old age then VSAFE codes as “unevaluable event”. If the submitter or whoever responded for the dead registrant as, “I died…” then VSAFE codes as “unevaluable event” VSAFE employs the same ambiguous technique that New Zealand’s MEDSAFE does in that VSAFE does not add MedDRA code DEATH, when died of stroke (Cerebrovascular accident) or cardiac arrest or myocardial infarction. Because there is no official data field for event levels, this ambiguity will certainly exist. More Ambiguity: Many times responder says, “my father died yesterday”, “my mother just died”, etc… and it’s unclear if they are talking about a death of a relative or it was the actual registrant who died? Conclusion:

Please consider these MedDRA codes for all types of Deaths in VAERS:

There does not need to be any ambiguity who died if we are to assume VSAFE confirms deaths through questionnaire, survey, call center, direct phone calls, or emails or some other high level access

*Disclaimer: Cell death, cardiac death, clinical death, brain death usually is not coded as an official death in VAERS. I see a lot of cardiac death get pacemakers for example.

My one dissenting opinion with Arvind’s assertion of shoddy “coding” work from VSAFE and/or VAERS or Dr. Wilson, is that this is beyond shoddy. This is by sophisticated evil genius design these ambiguities are allowed to exist. I hope our new HHS Secretary has the wisdom to know the difference. God Bless

As for Dr. Dan Funkybutt Wilson, he needs to dig a little a deeper, excuse the pun.

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

