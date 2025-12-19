This article in response to a great VSAFE article by Mr. Aravind over at “Vaccine Data Science”:

The big thank you from me to Aravind because of the link he provided to Tom Shimabukuro’s October 22, 2020 presentation to FDA here buried in a nine hour full day Youtube video. I never really heard this fraudulent speech or if I have I’ve since forgot some of the details, especially about cross-walking VSAFE reports into VAERS where applicable. In hindsight this presentation has turned out to be a sad evil joke, I’ve clipped Shimabukuro’s eight minutes here:

There is good details in this presentation as “fake” as they turned out to be, but the bottom line is only 40,212 out of 10.1M VSAFE registrants that ever crossed over to VAERS as confirmed here:

I want to focus on one of Shimabukuro’s slide and highlight a couple very crafty scams and how they pulled them off when it comes to which VSAFE registrants were applicable to crossover into VAERS:

1# Text Message, emails for 6 weeks:

There is a total of 14 check-ins. Every day for first 7 days, then once a week, then one at 6 months, then last one at 1 year. The big gap from 6th week to 6 months and even at year is when they would have caught the biggest volume of injuries in my opinion.

2# Clinically Important Events:

Many serious reports including death DID NOT respond to survey question “Health Impact Summary (Missed work, Unable to do normal daily activities, Received medical care).:

3# VAERS Rep make phone calls:

Very few dead people had a successful telephone contact by a VAERS Representative, questionnaire mostly shows a "voicemail” was left like this dead guy:

Now keep in mind at least 3.3 million were impacted by vaccine and/or sought medical care, and that’s just for the registrants with the aptitude to complete the surveys, and yet even fewer were actually followed up on with a phone call.

The raw data shows columns for up to three phone calls. I’m showing ~702K registrant that receieved any call at all on first attempt. If there was no attempt on call 1 (first call), then was no more attempts for the second or third call where applicable.

The phones calls drop exponentially between the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd call. There was only no more than 18K registrants that received a 3rd call to make the initial contact.

To be extra clear it looks like VSAFE’s intent when calling was to make contact and ask if they wanted to file a VAERS report. VSAFE didn’t do any repeat calls after sucessful contact like a life line asking each month if the registrant was still alive or how they are feeling? One and done was the name of this game apparently.

With ~702K first calls, ~125K second calls, ~18K third calls there was no more than ~850K total calls made to no more than 703K people.

Moreover highlighted in yellow there is a little more than 38K outcomes where GDIT (General Dynamics IT) says they filed a VAERS report. This is reasonably in line with the current VAERS statistics of 40,212 VAERS/VSAFE comingled reports.

4# These Phone Protocols Seem Goofy:

Did VSAFE need permission from the victim to crosswalk a report to VAERS? It sure seems that way based on their boiler plate outcome responses. What about the additional 76K people that said they prefer to fill out a VAERS report themselves? I would be surprised if even 10% actually followed through and managed to navigate VAERS and beat their aribtrary 20min time limit to file a sucessful report. A real pharmacovigilance system would have figured out a mechanisim to follow-up on those 75K that said they would file a VAERS report on their own.

Heck let’s circle back and ask why is VSAFE needing permission from the victim in the first place to crosswalk a report to VAERS? It’s a VAERS rep for God’s sake making the calls!

When you really study the numbers and realize how much of the robo calls were involved calling and leaving automated voicemails, this doesn’t really look like some huge job to me. I’ve been involed with a good size call centers and great Avaya systems. When a BioReference Labs is pumping out 18K-22K insurance claims a day, believe me that generates a lot of incoming and outgoing phone calls, and with the collection calls, forget about it. I feel like 15 operators could have produced similar numbers as the VSAFE (CDC) Call Center for the same length of time.

One Last Bone To Pick With ICAN (and Del & Aaron)

You guys have been great and I appreciate everything you have done, but what’s up with your VSAFE dashboard? It’s a little bit dump & pumpy and I would barely consider it “interactive”. I say dump and pump because it doesn’t look like the data has been modeled (cleaned up) very much? Just like thousands of dead people in VAERS that do not have a medDRA (symptom) code to indicate death, so does VSAFE have dead people per the summary narrative but no “death” MedDRA code!

However there are MedDRA deaths and other symptom codes that are not showing up in your dashboard?

There is 3 brain deaths in VSAFE, but ICAN has only 2?

Sudden Deaths - ICAN 10 vs VAERSAWARE 13:

DEATHS:

I’m in accordance with Aravind (Vaccine Data Science) there is at least ~1800< deaths in VSAFE. Not sure how ICAN is getting only ~1200?

Again, I appreciate ICAN, Del, and Aaron but we should be much further along than still trying to match counts. Moreover, I’ve said it many many many times that VSAFE DID NOT GIVE ICAN all the MedDRA nor all the summary narratives.

ICAN please contact me, I want to help. God Bless

Ugh, I forgot to mention the best VSAFE trick of all, is how dead are people going to check-in via their mobile phones? Some family member or a kind nurse or healthcare worker will need to respond via the registrants phone. That’s exactly what it looks like in the summary narratives, “my mom”, “my dad”, “my spouse”, “the patient died”…

Some victims with death medDRA codes DO NOT even have a summary narrative and no phone contact? This should be even more proof ICAN didn’t get all the narratives.

Lastly, although CDC/FDA didn’t give ICAN the RSV details in VSAFE probably because Aaron didn’t ask for it, to date there is NOT one RSV VSAFE report crossed over into VAERS. That should be a statistical impossibility, but what else would we expect from this thinly veiled Vegas con job? I’m waiting for this radical transparency to kick in, they tell me it’s coming…

