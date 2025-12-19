WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

PamelaDrew
6h

Almost as if none of the high profile "resistance" works to throttle what's known.. it's not as if Mary Holland didn't speak at the same Harlem event where I got to give you ((hugs)) for real.. to this jaded old granny it stinks like week old fish you aren't supported both in media coverage and financially.. they are banging six figure salaries & doing deluxe travels & events.. gives me a big time cramp when a cause is hindered by folks who make it a lifestyle brand.

Guy Montag, E-451
6h

"... it looks like VSAFE’s intent when calling was to make contact and ask if they wanted to file a VAERS report. .... One and done was the name of this game apparently."\

Yep, that my my experience after reporting hospitalization after DVT & PE. And, V-Safe coded it as just DVT, despite my narrative clearly saying PE hospitalization. After they left a voicemail message, I was curious to see if they would call again. They never did. I never bothered to file a VAERS report myself (probably should have just to get the under reported numbers up).

