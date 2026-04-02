WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
4d

Thanks for the shout out for my stack Albert!

For clarification. I received my second Moderna shot on April 6, 2021. I ended up in the ER with severe pain in my lower abdomen on June 1st. After a CT scan, it was determined that I had a kidney stone. Was released a few hours later with meds and passed the stone. Too small to see, but pain was gone and never returned. I had had kidney stones 25 years prior. I assumed I got the stone from taking high dose vitamin D.

By the grace of God, I’ve been in excellent health ever since. Mild case of Covid (assumed because I never tested) in 2022. No lasting effects.

I feel not speaking out about the harms would not be acknowledging God’s grace. I’ve lost many relationships because of my outspokenness. Would I change it? Not a chance.

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