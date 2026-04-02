There has been much discussion about the world’s best pharmacovigilance systems being consolidated into one grand FDA Adverse Events Monitoring System (AEMS), while presumably sunsetting the orginal legacy systems. Jeff Childers of Covid & Coffee had a informative March 12 article on this monumental topic HERE.

According to FDA’s March 11th announcement HERE these legacy systems will be replaced:

Legacy systems to be replaced by AEMS now include: FAERS (FDA Adverse Event Reporting System) — containing reports for drugs, biologics, cosmetic products, and color additives.

VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) — containing reports for vaccines. Note: The FDA will display VAERS data in AEMS. VAERS is co-managed by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

AERS (Adverse Event Reporting System) — two databases containing reports for animal drugs and animal foods. Legacy systems to be replaced by AEMS in May include: MAUDE (Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience) — containing reports for medical devices.

HFCS (Human Foods Complaint System) — containing reports for human foods and dietary supplements.

CTPAE (Center for Tobacco Products Adverse Event Reporting System) — containing reports for Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) and other tobacco products.

Notice nothing was announced about VSAFE?

For all intents and purposes the general public is today still being steered towards VSAFE. VSAFE is still an active system, contrary to popular belief that it was shut down or closed some time back?

I can get deep into the weeds with VSAFE but I won’t, only to opine that VSAFE was created to run cover for VAERS. HHS/FDA/CDC would love nothing better than for for the world to forget about the word “VAERS”. Most Simpletons on the street today hypnotically think VSAFE is another word VAERS and in my expercience, people just assumed registering and filing a report with VSAFE meant they filed a report with VAERS.

It is important to note that because of ICAN’s diligent FOIA work to wrestle data out of CDC/FDA we have a snapshot of VSAFE up to Aug 2022 only HERE.

I beg the question, how many registrants does VSAFE have now? At the time if there was any RSV registrants it wasn’t more than 130K stuffed into the “other brands” per ICAN. I looked in the raw data and didn’t see any RSV, “other brands”, “2 brands”, “3 brands”, “4 brands” was ICAN summarizing raw data.

It bugs me a little today when people talk about Under Reporting Factor (URF), they neglect to bring VSAFE into converstation and calculations? Dead people can’t check-in on their cell phones and report they died! However it looks like close to 3,000 deaths have been reported in VSAFE per MedDRA codes and 256 characters worth of summary narratives per check-in.

3.3 million registrants did manage to record they were “impacted” by being unable to perform normal activities, missed work/school, or required medical care.

About ~35,000 VSAFE registrants are co-mingled in VAERS, and we can see that on the VAERS.

These VSAFE variables and snap shot begs the question how many of at least these 3.3 million VSAFE registrants would have organically filed to VAERS if VSAFE was not around? How many people would have filed to VAERS if the government would have made brochures for VAERS instead of VSAFE?

My new friend Laura received two Covid-19 vaccines with the last being a couple years ago. I’m not sure her exact condition today, but she believes whatever she is dealing with today may have a connection to her vaccination history. She has picked up on my idea that it is never to late to file a report. Moreover in the perfect world it’s ideal that everybody file a report that has ever been vaxxed. It’s meta data much like the VSAFE registrants that were just being good and prudent Americans participating in the survey. Many VSAFE responses showed seemingly nothing was wrong, no adverse event, andcan’t wait for the next dose.

It was in this recent exchange with Laura, that Laura asked if she should wait to file a VAERS report until after the system is completely rolled into FDA AEMS? I selfishly said yes, that’s a good idea only because I would be very interested in following her onboarding process if in fact this process would change as well? Ms. Laura is not under any false impression that CDC/FDA/VAERS will actually do anything for her, just that it’s a matter a principle that a report be filed, especially if she any suspicion about her vaccination history and current conditions? I recommended to Laura that she also file a VSAFE report, there is nothing illegal about filing in both places.

Who’s to say, that when we smash the pharma cabal into a thousands pieces everybody in VAERS doesn’t get some compensation?

This is worth showing again because of Laura’s due diligence we discovered that VSAFE has paused taking new enrollments!

Since we became aware of this “pause” a couple days ago, we waited until April 1 to make sure the system was still down? It’s down today April 1st and how long it’s been down we do not know. It’s at least a few days, but could be weeks, who knows?

Without being fraudulent I poked around VSAFE as far as I could take the registration process myself until it sent me a verification code to my email which I was to use to confirm and complete. I did not complete the registration.

Laura Kasner a genuine covid jabbed person took it one step further and registered with VSAFE, but gets message “paused” when she tries to enroll and activate the survey system.

These scoundrels will use every trick in the book to slow down having to record the carnage and publish the carnage. Good thing the Eagle is on it and I made friends with Laura Kasner. Please give her a sub and follow, she’s a boots on the ground medical freedom fighting activist doing God’s work! God Bless

You can read my starter kit posts on AEMS, then dive into my countless FAERS articles:

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