Vinay Prasad's Leaked Memo: "...at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination." Cover-up
The Covid jabs have saved millions. It’s an underestimate but there’s at least 10 dead kids as collateral damage. That’s basically what Vinay said in this supposed “leaked” memo. In my opinion the memo was not leaked, but the puppets running cover for their overlords.
Gee I wonder where these 10 kids came from? Was it VAERS, V-Safe, FAERS, VSD? Were any of these kids from foreign countries or just within the USA? I wonder if any of these dead kids are on Vinay’s list?
Vinay, it’s better than nothing but please give me a break! You are a puppet and you know it. There is now ~593 dead kids in VAERS, most hiding for “unknown age”. How did you come up with 10 dead kids? Why not 20 or 30? I think you clowns are just riding out the clock trying to squeeze out every nickel and covering as much ass as you can. If it were me it would be a millstone tied to the neck and into the ocean for every good doctor still caught in a bad situation. My empathy ran out about 6 months after the rollout. God Bless
He's publishing it because children were not supposed to be in any clinical trials February 28,2021. Twelve or fourteen children were part of the published trial with the results hidden. Immediately 90 % were severely disabled and 2 died. So I assume the rest died as well with Maddy DeGray being left a quadriplegic ( See Senator Ron Johnson's expose )
They also injected pregnant woman during this early trials of around 300. 90% miscarried. Trial results buried too. Might as well bring that one to the surface too!🇨🇦
I suspect that they only went for those that they felt could not be contested for any reason. We know very sadly, especially from all your diligent work, that a far greater number of children have been killed.