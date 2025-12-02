WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tip's avatar
Tip
17h

He's publishing it because children were not supposed to be in any clinical trials February 28,2021. Twelve or fourteen children were part of the published trial with the results hidden. Immediately 90 % were severely disabled and 2 died. So I assume the rest died as well with Maddy DeGray being left a quadriplegic ( See Senator Ron Johnson's expose )

They also injected pregnant woman during this early trials of around 300. 90% miscarried. Trial results buried too. Might as well bring that one to the surface too!🇨🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sh1rl3y's avatar
Sh1rl3y
17h

I suspect that they only went for those that they felt could not be contested for any reason. We know very sadly, especially from all your diligent work, that a far greater number of children have been killed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture