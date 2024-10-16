My California Patriot friends asked me to make some biz cards for the new Vaxxed III movie. Happy to help. You can download the pdf and print from your home on regular paper or card stock, send the pdf to Office Max or a printer of your preference.

A online print company like vistaprint also gives pretty good deals on first orders, and sometimes first 500 cards free! Be on the look out for upcoming Thanksgiving Black Friday deals.

Vaxxed Iii Biz Cards Free Movie 215KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is past ideas…

Here’s what the new cards look like, standard Avery 5390 8½”x11”, 10 cards per page.

I hope Polley Tommey and Children’s Health Defense like it. God Bless

