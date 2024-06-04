Here is the movie:

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/

Now here’s the cool part. I was asked by the “Remdesivir Kills” ladies in the Fresno CA if I could make some biz cards with a QR code for hand outs. No problem, I’ll even add a little razzle dazzle.

So now anybody around the world can go the blog section of my vaersaware site and download the printable business cards for home use, or send them off to OfficeMax or your preferred printer.

This is the blog location image (please click):

click to launch VAXXED downloadable biz cards

You will land here:

If you want even more of a short cut, you can download the pdf here (Substack doesn’t allow .pub files):

Vaxxedmovie 67.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can use my vaersaware biz cards URL for all social media like this:

I hope you all know what Remdesivir ladies I’m talking about?

Michelle Spencer, Susana Sheil, Heidi and many more. Let’s not forget my man Sam Chaney from WeaponizedNews holding it down in the Central Valley as well.

Click to launch Sam’s website

God Bless you all boys and girls, glad to be part of the team!

Just go here:

God Bless and please save the children and support The Eagle!

Share