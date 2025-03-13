I was always wonder why I finding VAERS reports without any symptom codes, technically known as MedDRA codes and which is added onto reports during the initial adjudication phase before publication. I decided to do a full system audit and I was quite surprised to find 261 VAERS reports without any MedDRA codes.

It’s not until I looked at the “history” of each report did I realize almost all reports actually had symptom codes (MedDRA) present on initial publication, but these codes were scrubbed off for reasons unknown.

These 261 reports produced about 1,563 symptoms that were previous on reports but now have mysteriously vanished. 53 of these 261 reports are DEATH reports, many of which are Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. The “top 30 symptoms” deleted account for 421 of 1,563 (27%).

Here’s a few reports of what I’m talking about, be sure to click the image to launch the actual report in the medalerts.org Wayback Machine.:

Click to launch

Click to launch

Click to launch

Click to launch

Click to launch

Here’s a quick video quickly running down many death reports to see most of these deletions happen in February 2017. Really, like 99% of all 261 reports scrubbed in Feb 2017…. It’s crazy.

Here’s a quick video presentation, so sorry for the audio quality..:

Conclusion:

I didn’t have this shimmy sham on my bingo card yet. It might not seem like much in the big picture, but it could definitely throw off any PRR calculations or that ROR calculation for SIDS. Four reports are affected in this manner for Covid jabs, although none are death reports. One Covid jab Life Threatening report ID# 1243717 is serious and with no MedDRA codes.

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

Share