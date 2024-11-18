Full Dr. Malik presentation: HERE

Disclaimer: Dr. Vibeke was in the audience and I was asking her again to please share the data in the comments section. I also stated to all the “good” doctors and scientists in the audience they should be calling Vibeke out for not having the professional courtesy to share the data (in zoom comments). Vibeke did not respond to any of my pleas so I waited my turn to ask Dr. Malik a couple questions knowing my primary purpose was to put Vibeke on blast. This is the clip:

As you can tell, Charles Kovess must not have seen my previous articles, because Charles (Host) said in effect she doesn’t have to share with me if she doesn’t like me or does not want too? I think I’m interpreting Charles correctly, because this is exactly what I wrote in my previous article. Vibeke, tell me you don’t like me, tell me I’m a hack, tell me my breath stinks… but not sharing data with because I’m not a scientist is some pretty weak shit. Anybody continuing to drink the Kool-Aid is being bamboozled. If this article is published in some “peer reviewed” rag, I’d say get PhD to per review. Any good scientist or doctor reading this and continues to keep their trap shut it pretty spineless as well as far as I’m concerned. Go the ahead, keep putting pride and ego in front of the mission. Truth will still find a way. Many of you as much as I love you, I will not testify to my father on your behalf in heaven when it’s your turn to be held to account. God Bless

