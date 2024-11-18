VaersAware.com Calls Out Dr. Manniche and The Denmark Study w/ Dr. Ahmed Malik on MDCE
Live aired Sunday Nov 17th, 2024
Full Dr. Malik presentation: HERE
Disclaimer: Dr. Vibeke was in the audience and I was asking her again to please share the data in the comments section. I also stated to all the “good” doctors and scientists in the audience they should be calling Vibeke out for not having the professional courtesy to share the data (in zoom comments). Vibeke did not respond to any of my pleas so I waited my turn to ask Dr. Malik a couple questions knowing my primary purpose was to put Vibeke on blast. This is the clip:
As you can tell, Charles Kovess must not have seen my previous articles, because Charles (Host) said in effect she doesn’t have to share with me if she doesn’t like me or does not want too? I think I’m interpreting Charles correctly, because this is exactly what I wrote in my previous article. Vibeke, tell me you don’t like me, tell me I’m a hack, tell me my breath stinks… but not sharing data with because I’m not a scientist is some pretty weak shit. Anybody continuing to drink the Kool-Aid is being bamboozled. If this article is published in some “peer reviewed” rag, I’d say get PhD to per review. Any good scientist or doctor reading this and continues to keep their trap shut it pretty spineless as well as far as I’m concerned. Go the ahead, keep putting pride and ego in front of the mission. Truth will still find a way. Many of you as much as I love you, I will not testify to my father on your behalf in heaven when it’s your turn to be held to account. God Bless
I'm surprised you trust Malik tbh.
Too smooth, too out of nowhere, too absent when it matters etc etc etc
Well THAT was interesting!
I'm not sure that Kovess meant Vibeke didn't have to share the data with you - maybe so - I just heard him dispatch your (VERY legitimate) beef quickly.
(Frost seems so much the "good cop" and Kovess the "bad cop", as in keeping things in line.)
I'd say it's a shame about Vibeke freezing you out, except that her answer to you is so clear (Not a scientist or doctor!!!!!) and shows exactly how all this has been done for a few hundred years and counting.
Academics are generally really stupid, doctors are generally deadly, both so blinded by their hubris, it makes me want to hurl - as in vomit.
Malik's answer to your second question was interesting too.
I was a nonpaying subscriber of his for a little while and read his very good piece on his personal religious evolution.
But knowing Jesus is our Savior is not a religion.
I've never been a member of a religion.
And I judge no one for not knowing Jesus.
When I was a teenager I'd run from all the newly converted LSD and drug users who were now listening to Greg Laurie before there was even a Calvary Church.
I had known and loved God my whole life to that point, the ripe old age of 15 (!), and hated being preached at.
But because I knew God the Father and always loved him, I came to know his Son in my early 20s.
I don't think I'd be alive now without knowing and loving both the Father and His Son Jesus.