WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
currer's avatar
currer
8h

Thank you for keeping the truth alive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
8h

What's more amazing are the people who will simp for the MSM narrative, begging for more shots.

"For the greater good" of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture