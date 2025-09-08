I’ve been quoted a couple dozen times in The Defender, and now approaching three dozen times. It is a true honor for sure. I wanted to be as transparent as possible so I wanted to show the request and my response for this upcoming article.

Let’s see what I’ll get quoted on, but for some reason I don’t think the part about RFKjr saying there has been ~150,000 “disappeared” from VAERS adjudicator queues will make it to print?

The Request:

My Response:

The question needs to be asked how Dr. Makary and the experts are analyzing the VAERS data with 30% of all Covid-19 reports have an unknown age simply because the age field is left unpopulated. This is clearly where most dead children are hiding in VAERS and easily tabulated and analyzed because summary narratives clearly document the victims age even though age fields are left unpopulated.

Fourteen thousand children of “inappropriate age” entered VAERS as administration error only simply because they were too young. However, because VAERS only publishes initial reports, the public has no visibility to which children in this group inevitably died? Robert F. Kennedy Jr was even told by VAERS adjudicators that one hundred and fifty thousand reports disappeared from their queues as of June 11, 2021.

The number of reports received by VAERS but disappeared (never published) could be astronomical by now and would include even more children in my opinion. Not to mention the ten million registrants in V-Safe which for all intents and purposes are a entirely different subset of people, minus the forty thousand registrants that are co-mingled with VAERS.

There is now three times the amount of dead children in VAERS “hiding” in VAERS for unknown age as highlighted in previous articles with hundreds of examples given here. My burning question to Dr. Makary is to ask if the auditing of data is being done from an internal ethically cleansed and modeled dataset where typos and other obfuscations are corrected, or simply the forward-facing VAERS which the public is allowed to see?

It is clear to vaersaware.com that not all legitimate reports received by CDC/FDA/VAERS are even published. At this point I won’t trust any audit done by CDC/FDA unless it is accompanied by HIPAA recognized raw data.

Sincerely,

Albert Benavides

Vaersaware.com

The CHD article will be published later this morning Sept 8th, 2025, let’s see what CHD will use if anything? God Bless

