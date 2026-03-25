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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
7h

Wow Albert. What a disappointment to not be able to give your own testimony.

You may already know that I work with Tom Haviland. I have yet to speak with him about this. I’m sure he and Ryan were very disappointed too.

Thank God your testimonies were allowed to be read. Such a shame yours was cut off.

For we wrestle not……

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1 reply by Closed VAERS
Karl Elshoff's avatar
Karl Elshoff
7h

No doubt you were sabotaged. It is common for courts to allow remote testimony. Probably a good idea to see if the people that claim to be on your side are REALLY on your side and not scoring points for the other team.

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