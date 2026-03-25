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The expert witness’ Dr. Ryan Cole, Tom Haviland, Albert Benavides were pulled together last minute.

This was a 4:00 meeting for me on the west coast. We were on standby on a Zoom ready to testify. Ms. Julie Allen who pulled us together was informed last minute that Zooms were not allowed? She read our testimonies from the desk…

8min impromptu video:

Here was my testimony outline:

A special thank you to my dear friend Karen for hooking me up!

They will hear me one day. God Bless

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