VaersAware Presents To Georgia General Assembly March 25, 2026
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The expert witness’ Dr. Ryan Cole, Tom Haviland, Albert Benavides were pulled together last minute.
This was a 4:00 meeting for me on the west coast. We were on standby on a Zoom ready to testify. Ms. Julie Allen who pulled us together was informed last minute that Zooms were not allowed? She read our testimonies from the desk…
8min impromptu video:
Here was my testimony outline:
A special thank you to my dear friend Karen for hooking me up!
They will hear me one day. God Bless
Wow Albert. What a disappointment to not be able to give your own testimony.
You may already know that I work with Tom Haviland. I have yet to speak with him about this. I’m sure he and Ryan were very disappointed too.
Thank God your testimonies were allowed to be read. Such a shame yours was cut off.
For we wrestle not……
No doubt you were sabotaged. It is common for courts to allow remote testimony. Probably a good idea to see if the people that claim to be on your side are REALLY on your side and not scoring points for the other team.