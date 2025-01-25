I had a great time meeting Peter in person at my church tonight. The meet was brief, but I caught him before the show started and was able to get up close seating. He recognized me by sight and already had a smile on his face before I finish blurting out, my name is Albert creator of vaersaware.com.

I have to say it was a great presentation and amazing how he speaks in first person about being on Rogan, Tucker, Fox, the Senate and some important authored papers. My stomach sank a bit during the presentation when one of the slide decks was the Denmark Dr. Vibeke Manniche Toxic/Placebo lot graphs. Let’s just say I hope one day Vibeke is encouraged to share the raw data with me so I can see what’s what. I’d co-sign on her stuff it was legit, and there is nobody better to authenticate that paper than me, IMO. I think I already proved those yellow “harmless” are anything but harmless, any maybe not even less harmless than even the green batches either?

Anyhow, the full Rumble replay video is down below and a quick video clip from my vantage point.

Click to launch Full Rumble video

Susan Downs, M.D. MIT & Stanford grad, Alix Mayer Pres of FreeNow and former President of CHD California Chapter, and Kid Fresh

Please consider a paid sub or a donation, thanks.

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

Share