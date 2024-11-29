I’m back on my horse after spending a week in El Salvador for my sister’s wedding. The bride and groom (Natalie & Christian) live here in San Jose, but Chris is from El Salvador. The whole wedding party was about 50 people but about 25 of us traveled from the Bay Area.

So well planned that Christian wants to start a company called “Logistic Solutions” planning trips and events to El Salvador in particular. Not a bad idea since Chris has a brother and other family members ready to shuttle visitors and handle much of the local logistics.

Our group of ~25 stayed in La Libertad part of town in a Air BNB condo style setup called the “The Towers”. Supposedly this was one of the best parts of El Salvador which was kind of a gated community and President Bukele lived not far from the area. Rates were pretty awesome, we had a 3 bedroom for 6 nights and the cost was about $600. So depending on the setup, be it couples or a large family that’s a dang good deal for great accommodations. Our group moved around in two big shuttle buses that could handle up ~14 people each van. It was so much fun and we hit up so many spots. We even rented a whole beach house for a day. I’ll post a few freebee pics for the masses, but I’ll also post a bunch of personal stuff for the ones that have helped carry me along the way. Enjoy!

BTW- Anybody considering visiting El Salvador where the price is right, contact me. Logistic Solutions is open for business!