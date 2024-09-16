I’m proud to announce this amicus brief! From what I’m told not just any Counsel is a friend “amici curiae” of the Supreme Court. Enter our new friend David J. Schexnaydre. I’m not sure what all it takes to a “friend” of the Supreme Court, but I think one of the prerequisites is that an attorney has presented a case before the court previously. I guess that’s kind of special… Gracias David.

So there are three parts to this beautiful document:

Certificate of Service (1 page) Certificate of Compliance (1 page) Amicus Brief (23 pages)

It’s good to have these amicus brief examples because these briefs should be filed at every level as in county, state, federal, etc…

Look at me, as if I know what I’m saying? I don’t know much, but I know VAERS, and I now know that we the people need to file these amicus briefs to the courts, and let them know we think there is something foul going and we need a Grand Jury assembled to get to the bottom of it!

PDF viewable reader: https://www.vaersaware.com/amicusbrief

Here is some people responsible for this like Senator Dennis Linthicum and Dr. Henry Ealy and Ernesto Ramirez, Sr & Jr in Dallas just a couple of days ago. Everybody on this stage had something to do with this brief. The Eagle was there in Spirit. Amen

