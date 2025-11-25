This announcment is a big fat fradulent lie:

As of today and including the new released November data there is almost 2,695,566 reports publically available in VAERS, see can see details in my last article HERE. I’ve been monitoring the “follow-up” reports closely and quickly realised after a few update cycles the Covid Vax type was severely under represented with the small amount of follow-up reports being released to the public.

As of today the CDC has released follow-up reports affecting 65,562 of the nearly ~2.7 million reports, aka ID numbers in VAERS or about 2.4% of the total reports.

Welcome to new Follow-up Reports Dashboard: HERE

Before going into greater detail, I’d like to steer readers to the NOTES section of the dashboard:

I compiled the report counts from medalerts.org and the follow-up case counts from this dashboard and the publically available VAERS vax type data on CDC WONDER.

The number are true and don’t lie. For starters we’ve practically received almost nothing from the Foreign Covid jab reports (0.13%) or 854 ID#s worth of follow-ups. Could you imagine how many foreign covid follow-ups we should be getting if it was even similar to the non-covid foreign reports? I thought covid jabs were being extra scrutinized all over the world? A more realistic 4% worth of forign covid reports would clock in at over 25,000. We should be easily seeing an additional 20,000 just from the domestic covid reports if we had to settle for a measly 4% follow-up rate.

Without doing some hard calculations I’m only speculating, but isn’t about 20% of all covid reports pretty serious, or at least a Emergency Visit or Above? This isn’t millions of phone calls we are talking about like it would have been done in the 1970’s. Most of these “follow-up” should have been iniated in automated fashion like the regular emails and snail mail correspodence I received for filing my uncles life threatening “cardivascular accident”. I’ve been paying attention to all the vax injured on Twitter X-Spaces and they are wanting and trying to get their extra info to the CDC (VAERS) via phone, but mostly via automated uploads. It is a process and requires registration keys that you need to call and request just to upload/send follow-up info outside of the CDC’s scheduled tickler system.

The point being is there should be a huge mountain more of follow-up reports and data the CDC is probably sitting on. Common man! 35 years worth of follow-up reports and the covid depop shot and there has only been 65K cases where any follow-up data has been added? This is by evil intelligent design but it’s so thinly veiled the PhD analysts just need to know how to skin the cat.

The Non-Covid Domestic is our best ratio at ~4.52% follow-ups, but even this is severly under represented, the CDC has basically published nearly jack shit for reports 2018 to current when looking at year over year incoming reports.

Here’s the video version presentation:

Disclaimer: In the video I radomly selected a ID# which was a HPV victim and there was no follow-up report? I went back and checked the raw data and realized because medalerts.org is not current yet, that “new” follow-up does not appear yet in their system. Since I rely heavily of medalerts and basically “iframe” their reports viewer into Tableau, this dashboard will be the bomb when all the dust settles with the corrupted files CDC spit out coming out the government shutdown.

I should also make clear that this catch up November data was so late into the month that we should also expect another new December data next week on Friday the 5th. God Bless

