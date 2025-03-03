Hardly a couple rounds, more like 1 minute of the first rounds before Ian does his “deliver unto me peer review and evidence” routine… I felt like I was in some PhD philosophy class, but I was having a good time.
I jumped into Ian’s X Space yesterday Sunday Morning when I usually get my Jesus on and before my regular Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics Zoom. I usually just listen to these vaxtards unless they ask me to come up, because I’m not a puss. The one thing Ian said that I did appreciate is that he said “I was dangerous”. That’s more acknowledgement that my own team gives me. Enjoy this audio exchange:
Here is some Vitamin A and measles info I wish I would have pulled out of my “anus” as Ian says…:
https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/mic/life-stages/children#vitamin-A
That guy is the biggest crank out there. I jumped on to one of his X conversations a year ago. We "discussed" the Pfizer/BioNtech trial. This PhD thought that absolute and relative risk was a way to distract and that NNV was a useless metric because it wasn't included in the conclusion.
He thinks anti-vaxxers are staying silent? He is ignorant. We just don't waste our time posting and sharing on MSM propaganda sites. Additionally, we wait for details (such as did they vaccinate an ill child?) instead of instilling fear and jumping to conclusions. However, I doubt we will hear the truth about a tragic child’s death.