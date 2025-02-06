My former boss Chris Riedel was 2011 Whistleblower Of The Year against the Blood Brothers (Lab Corp & Quest) precisely for what can be described as CMS or Medicaid kickbacks. You can learn about it here:

Chris liked Pam Bondi so much he dedicated a whole chapter (15) to her. In the perfect world I wish people like Aaron Siri and Warner Mendenhall would get their hands on this book! Better yet they should tap Chris Riedel for his vast wealth of knowledge and experience. Maybe I could help set that up?

Here is part of the story of how Pam Bondi helped bring justice to the Blood Brothers and my old friend and bosses Chris & Marcia Riedel. Keep in mind this book was published in 2020.

VaersAware.com Summary:

If you guys have ever watched that Bollywood hit movie Slumdog Millionaire, you would know how I feel watching this whole plandemic scamdemic go down. It’s no mistake or coincidence I am here with you now dropping all these truth bombs on the world. I’m fully qualified and have been training for a time such as this for over 25 years. I come strong or I don’t come at all. God Bless and Praise Jesus!

Yo Bobby, Aaron, Del! Call me.

