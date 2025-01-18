Full Bannon presentation (live Jan 14): HERE

My question to Bannon, plus Christine’s and Liz’s questions and announcements in this summarized 10min video:

Liz’s announcements makes it public that I am in collaborations with Barry Young & Liz specifically examining the VAERS & NZ MEDSAFE public data. It is a very important disclaimer that I state Barry has shared any “data” with me as it pertains to his court case or otherwise. Moreover, Barry has been very busy with his pre-trial preparations and is under a lot of pressure, I can only imagine. Outside of a couple personal meet and greet Zooms with Barry, I’ve been collaborating with Liz Gunn primarily helping her “see” and visualize the evil manipulation and obfuscations the NZ MEDSAFE management team must be doing to hide the death and destruction of New Zealand citizens using the public VAERS & MEDSAFE DATA.

Let it be known, it’s my assertion that based on chronologic timelines, MEDSAFE and MOH must have went into a panic mode after Barry Young’s tremendous sacrifice and service as a Whistleblower. Remember it was Steve Kirsch’s big reveal in late November 2023 at MIT College at Steve’s alma mater and in Steve’s Auditorium he donated that he introduced the world to Barry Young and the willful misconduct and cover-up of medical data within the MOH of NZ.

It seems that MEDSAFE was forced to dump (cross-walk) thousands of reports into VAERS on December 1st, 2023. MEDSAFE’s hasty cover-up and data dump left us a popcorn trail and a snap shot of the perpetrator’s evil fingerprints on the proverbial smoking gun of willful misconduct, collusion, fraud, racketeering, and murder cover-up! Surely some people within the MEDSAFE management team deserve incarceration as an accomplices to murder, if not the whole Ministry of Health (MOH) institution. Here is a teaser of what’s to come and please stay tuned into Liz and VaersAware (me).

MEDSAFE caught deleting 33 Sudden Deaths!

We have all the receipts of NZ MOH MEDSAFE trying to conceal just these 33 Sudden Deaths…:

I can safely say 27 of the sudden deaths were reported to VAERS with symptom of “Sudden Death”, yet that symptom is no longer visible in MEDSAFE. Meaning you can only see the victim had vaccine site pain, palpitations, dyspnoea BUT you do not see or realize the victim also died suddenly!

These three AEFI ID#’s were DELETED altogether and outright, no longer visible in MEDSAFE, nor ever reported to VAERS…:

Liz Gunn & I will be going into great detail exposing this willful misconduct in a exclusive reveal podcast and a co-authored Substack article soon! Please be sure to follow Liz at Free NZ:

And for posterity, here is one of Steve Kirsch’s most popular articles which was his speech at MIT and the “reveal” and Barry’s big coming out party.:

It’s been more than a year and The Eagle is still on it! I cooking with peanut oil now. God Bless.

