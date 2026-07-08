No faster than I say VAERS might be in our rear view mirror, here they come and update with a new tranche of reports.

Medalerts.org is great for getting a bird’s eye view on “new” reports, but it’s vaersaware.com that does the dissecting and shows you the real Tom Foolery that is going on. I would typically begin my process by getting the data organized and uploaded into my dashboard and then start analyzing stuff and pointing out the chicanery in a substack article.

In the interest of time, I will just give you the nuts and bolts so you can see why I’m so frustrated with VAERS, the CDC, the FDA, Bobby, Trump and everybody else.:

There’s a lot of answers I don’t have yet like how many of the 2,998 new reports were covid reports? What you can see is that there are 23 new covid deaths but 5 previous covid deaths have now been since deleted. That’s a net difference of 18. So every PhD dump and pumper will say there is 18 “new” deaths this month not realizing we just got shimmey shammed out of 5 deaths because those are now deleted. However let’s put a fine point on these deleted deaths and see what else the CDC is doing to cover their tracks in the long game.:

Maybe all these deleted deaths weren’t completley nefarious but they were all deleted and some of them do also help the CDC cover up their “throttling” or purposeful delay of publsihing reports.

To add insult to injury there is one more death they down-coded. The report started out as a death and stayed as a death for nearly two years until CDC decided they died of cancer, eventhough the report says the vaccine exacerbated the cancer.:

So circling back to the old PhD dump and pump method, the net difference of “new” deaths this month is 17 not 18.

Boy o boy a few years of this kind of chicanery and pharmacovigilance the covid jabs will look pretty impressive. Maybe we’ll get a new crop of PhD dump and pumpers coming in a few years with a new set of p-values saying these vaccines really aren’t that bad? Eagle out, but God Bless.

Just a quicky but I’ll be back, thanks for supporting.

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