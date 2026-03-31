We are scheduled to get a new crop of VAERS reports this Friday April 3rd, but I just wanted to quickly show you the severe delay in publishing reports.

At face value you might say the system is broken. I will say the system is run by nefarious actors intended to run cover for pharma. VAERS regulators do not hold anybody accountable especially manufactures, state/county health departments, and hospitals, etc…

VAERS according to their own guidelines have 4 to 6 weeks to adjudicate and publish reports. At the outer bounds that’s 42 business days aka 8 weeks aka 2 months, aka 60 days.

Manufacturers, insitutions and all health care providers have the same obligations of a couple months to submit reports in a timely manner.

We should not still be getting ancient Covid jab deaths like this, but here we are:

Really? Give me a break! No amount of A.I. is going to solve purposeful data obfuscation and manipulation. This is purposeful collusion, purposeful fraud, and the largest RICO case waiting to happen! The creators of 1986 Vaccine ACT were just the lap dogs of the invisible hand running the show. God Bless

We definitely won’t be able to catch this throttling when VAERS rolls over into Marty Makary’s FDA AEMS system.

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