WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Pare's avatar
David Pare
4h

I think we should mandate covid boosters for all the "adjudicators" every six months. Because they're so safe & effective.

Reply
Share
Karl Elshoff's avatar
Karl Elshoff
4hEdited

That is about as bad as our mail-in voting.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture