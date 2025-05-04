This is where we come to download VAERS. I’ve been keeping screen grabs of every update since day 1 of this plandemic, it’s the auditor in me. I know the below image is tiny, but you get the picture.

This type of shitting the bed is a new one for VAERS, that’s why I’m so interested to see what will be revealed when the dust settles. After all it was after one of these bed shitting episodes that I caught lightening in a bottle and found the 2yr dead baby that died 6hr after his covid jab bleeding from the eyes, ears, and nose, and which I forwarded to Aaron Siri (Informed Consent Action Network-ICAN):

Click to launch ICAN update

I even forwarded ICAN the smoking gun FOIA with the help of a international FOIA pro (thanks buddy):

Read the back back story here:

https://www.vaersaware.com/post/this-is-the-most-infamous-deleted-vaers-report-of-all-24-000-deleted-reports

I’m still waiting for ICAN to get to the bottom of this report disappearance along with Bobby to get to bottom of the 100’s of thousands “disappeared” reports! It’s interesting how legal beagle attorneys with such command of the dictionary use ambiguous terms sometimes, “disappeared”?

I’d call these reports submitted but “removed/deleted” from adjudicators view during the initial adjudication process and never published! Don’t get bamboozled people, this is radically transparently different than saying only 1% of reports ever get submitted to VAERS! Bobby was short on time so I’ll give him a pass, but that’s what he means. I call it malfeasance, nefarious, collusion, willful misconduct, fraud, accomplice to murder, RICO.

Let’s get Marty Makary, Jay Battacharya, and even Dr. Oz together to ponder these factoids and then explain to us how a fancy new pharmacovigilance system is going to help if the same administrators who are running these systems are going to administrate the next thing? I call this the same pig with different lipstick. God Bless.

