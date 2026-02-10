WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Aravind Mohanoor
4d

I know what happened in India, so I can report on that.

Pfizer got into a fight with the health regulator because they refused to do a clinical trial in India to prove vaccine safety.

https://www.reuters.com/world/india/exclusive-pfizer-withdraws-application-emergency-use-its-covid-19-vaccine-india-2021-02-05/

AstraZeneca got approved as Covishield because they partnered with a local company Serum Institute

"COVISHIELD has been developed at the SII Pune laboratory with a master seed from Oxford University/Astra Zeneca."

https://www.seruminstitute.com/news_sii_icmr_partnership.php

Last known estimate of vaccine dose distribution:

~80% AstraZeneca

~20% Covaxin (made by a local company)

Other vaccines were less than 1% if I remember correctly

And AstraZeneca does not have to file VAERS reports (but I am not sure why exactly)

The few India reports you see in VAERS are likely people who took the first Pfizer dose in the US and had to travel to India and somehow procured or imported another dose in some Indian hospital

tanya marquette
4d

I recall that Pfizer partnered with Israel to be the only shot to be used. Where is all that data as I understand there was a huge amount of adverse effects!

