If you thought cumulatively VAERS has received less than 100 Covid-19 reports, you would be correct!

How many DEATH reports from covid jabs? The answer in 5.

The low volume of reports might not be a surprise considering all three countries make their own versions of Covid-19 “vaccines”, but you’d think at least Pfizer would have more presence in these mega countries?

It’s so rare when a Covid-19 death report comes in from one of these countries, that it’s worthy of it’s own Substack article.

Today is that day. An old dead babushka’s covid report was just published, and of course it was throttled:

This is one of those classic psyop reports. How does a 80 year old only have one dose of Pfizer and die of Covid-19 in 2024? Kool-Aid drinkers are Kool-Aid drinkers and this lady probably had more than 1 dose. This was probably a vaccine failure and another ambiguous term, that realistically means the jab probably contributed to her demise.

These are the 5 covid jab deaths from China, India, and Russia:

I’ve shown in previous articles how VAERS has manipulated their “Entered Date” or the date they supposedly receive reports from submitters. In like manner I think manufacturers can easily manipulate that quasi time stamp in the Split Type field.

Supposedly Pfizer has just received this dead babushka’s report in 2026 and seemingly and quickly submitted to VAERS. If VAERS was honest an ethical, they would have held the report back for another week or two and pinged Pfizer for the vax date and lot number at least. No accountability, no wisdom to know the difference, just a bunch of MAHA cheerleading getting the red dye out of fruit loops, or getting some vaccines off the recommended schedule. I mean it’s better than nothing but not by much. Heads need to roll! The millstone tied to a neck and thrown into the ocean would be acceptable. God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Share