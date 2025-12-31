Pervious article: HERE

The big picture shows VAERS publishing 10,439 Covid-19 “military” reports, you can follow the previous article links to review all the details I’ve documented so far. I’m now onto the “when” portion of my audit, as in when were these reports published relative to when these soldiers were jabbed.

Here is my next show and tell meme, please tell me what you notice?

So 120 of 186 (~65%) of the 2025 reports were published in late November which was technically two months worth coming out of the governement shutdown because pharmacovigilance wasn’t considered critical enough stay in operation.

120 reports is just shy of 2 years worth of data when looking at 2024 & 2025:

Now that we have a eagle’s eye view of when these last two years of reports were published, let’s see what the vax dates look like:

Here is a quick list of some serious reports and their ID#s but I want to focus on a few that had a vax date before the official rollout…

The young soldier above died well over 3 years before the report was published. The other examples show the likelihood of these military personel as being very early trial victims. So early were these possible trial victims that it would tear a hole into the time wormhole continum creating a Mandela Effect?

Don’t forget attorney Tom Renz trotted out this piece of evidence to Marjorie Taylor Greene HERE showing a soldier at Ft Riley Kansas receiving a Moderna jab in 2014:

Conclusion:

I’m going to do my best to put the word out on the street. The pharma cabal and our government are two little conspiring peas in a pod. The manufacturers are only the cooks in the kitchen. We all know this a RICO, but what authority is going to apply RICO laws on themselves? God Bless

