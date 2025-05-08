For posterity I’m showing the last three VAERS raw data updates including the “new” data officially published today (May 8) with the last updated time stamp: May 2, 2025

The “new” May data was always there but had the mask of the previous time stamp. What makes it official is the current time stamp and the updated forward facing data for simpletons to query the CDC WONDER system. Without any alert, announcements, or updates to the official VAERS help file HERE nobody will be the wiser that apparent follow-up data is being included in the downloadable files. It will take citizen analysts like myself to sound the alarm and let the Kirschs’, Roses’, and Means of the world to take it the rest of the way and alert Twitter.

Here the high level view on the Covid-19 DEATH count with the new data:

The new and deleted reports added to the system is pretty straight forwarded because we are basically comparing ID Numbers that were present from the previous month. The real minutiae is in the data manipulation that goes on while the report is initially adjudicated and/or as follow-up data is being capture by CDC internally.

It looks like the CDC/FDA is doubling down on their own arbitrary rule of only publishing the initial report and seeming without edit or corrections. However, the CDC has just made one huge but small micro advancement to VAERS.

In the VAERS WONDER system you can now search the follow-up data.

Here is the fake platitude that is the VAERS system adhering to their own arbitrary rules, this report is not updated to death in the forward facing system that simpletons use and which all the summary statistics are calculated.

This example could still be a fuel for pro-vax crowd because the death was still about a year and half from vaccination date. However this is not the point, the point here is yes the follow up data is now accessible but buried under a few screens that only a few datahawks will bother to look. This follow-up data will not be reflected officially by CDC and there are not supplemental reports to quantify the changes or updates to these reports.

We have VAERS cold busted but there is nothing we can do about, we can clearly produce example VAERS is manipulating data or just gaming the system to mute the safety signals any any means necessary.

In this example I showed previous lady died in Jan 2022 but they moved the death forward as much as possible to as to not look complete stupid make the death later than the original published date.

Anyhow, the work begins in earnest to catch all VAERS evil tricks. God Bless

