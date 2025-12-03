Click to launch report

There is actually a lot going on here in this new/old report. The hidden data job is obvious but not so obvious to the untrained eye is that this report was submitted by the manufacturer (Pfizer) as per the “Split Type” field and Pfizer’s quasi time stamp. Looking at all time stamps I’ve mostly determined Pfizer’s numbering system tells me Pfizer recieved report as their 11,878 covid report in 2025. I also believe Pfizer can easily manipulate this time stamp and apply any accession number stamp they want. They could have received this report in early 2021 and sat on it as long as they want before submitting to VAERS. Just as VAERS can easily manipulate the sacred “Entered Date” to show when VAERS actually received a report from the submitter.

At face value we must believe that Pfizer really received this report somewhere in 2025 which may have been forwarded to them by Moderna as indicated per the summary narrative?

However, buried in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), professional submitters like clinics, hospitals, county & state health departments, and manufacturers, etc. are suppose to submit reports to VAERS within 6 weeks of reciept, just as VAERS is suppose to adjudicate and publish a report within the 6 week (42 day) authentication window. That sounds very fair, manufacturers and the CDC/FDA have a month and half to figure out the report is not a duplicate, fake, or false and request additional information from submitter where applicable so as to submit or publish a complete report.

Medical providers that submit insurance claims for services rendered and reimbursement will understand the concept of “timely filing” very well. In the insurance world the “timely filing” rules are pretty well spelled out. Providers usually get about 6 months to submit a claim (insurance bill) for reimbursement. Insurances usually have about 30-45 days to make a payment or request for additional info from the provider. If additional info is requested of provider, physicians usually get about 45 days to submit the information back to the insurance company. If timelines are not followed, result is usually a denial of reimbursement. The appeals process also has well defined timelines which we in the biz call “turnaround times” for this whole process of reimbursement.

The VAERS “process” works exactly the same way as submitting insurance claims for reimbursement, except instead of a payment, we the people should be getting properly adjudicate published reports with very little missing or obfuscated data. The management team at the CDC/FDA are not inept clowns, they are highly sophisticated and highly paid gatekeepers for the pharma cabal.

If nothing nefarious at any level along the submission and adjudication timeline is going on, then this means the original submitter just chose to file a VAERS report many years after the actual onset or death in this case.

There are a few important points and wisdom for non-health professionals wanting to submit reports which I want to impart.:

1# There is no untimely submission for the non-health professional or family member that now wants to file a report for your dead mother, father or grandma. The data doesn’t even have to be all that precise. Knowing the lot number is bonus, but just have the dates correct (vax/death) and a decent honest paragraph about what happened is all you really need.

2# Super important to make your summary narrative count. Don’t cut off your voice, write up the story and vaccine injury as much as possible. Include all the vax dates and lot#s as much as you can in the summary narrative. It’s clear CDC is scrubbing out fields like vax date, death date, lot#s, even manufactuer and vax type so write that all into the summary narrative. You should even write into the summary narrative the actual date you are submitting the report.

3# A thorough summary narrative strongly helps auditors and analysts but it doesn’t guarantee CDC will not obfuscate your sacred narrative as well. CDC deleted and omitted words and phrases from my own summary narrative in a report I filed for my uncle and his brain hemorrhage. Luckily I video recorded my actual submission as proof that the CDC is a bunch of evil scoundrels, and they didn’t disappoint!

Please visit my Rumble or Bitchute channel (WelcomeTheEagle) for “how to” instructions to file your VAERS report:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8tfKn7P1nr19

God Bless and please support The Eagle!

Share