Think for a second what chronology means to the world. How could time be measured without chronology? Can time or humans even exist without chronology? I wonder if time even exists in eternity? I wonder how much light weighs? Without time would a femtosecond or a light year mean anything? Maybe we could somehow figure out how to manipulate chronology and create a time machine to go back to the future? I digress.

It would certainly be very difficult to balance a checkbook without honest chronology.

Sequence of events are so vitally important to everything we do and everything we are. Manipulating or manufacturing a artificial sequence is not good for anybody, however truth will smash a artificial sequence 100% of the time, every time, eventually. I’m not sure if the chicken or the egg came first, but I want to know…

VAERS has been manipulating entry dates in their pharmacovigilance database for practically since it’s existence. To current date, VAERS administrators have made 123,802 changes to submission dates, received dates, aka the Entered Date. A hand full of times they even went back to same report a few times and manipulated the date VAERS says the report was entered into the system. Some reports have been manipulated by greater than and well past 1 year!

I was able to analyze the ~22,000 entry date changes out of 123K, this is the summary view:

Click to launch dashboard

Here is a example view from the vaersaware.com custom dashboard:

Click to launch dashboard

Here’s about 15 of the most egregious “changes” or manipulation to the entry date:

Before/After Day Difference

1580

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=26034&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

1580

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=26044&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

1580

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=26045&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

1580

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=26066&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

411

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=37341&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

428

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=43150&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

3778

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=53863&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

2600

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=53891&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

1867

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=77770&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

1460

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=88691&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

1274

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=94039&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

829

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=109468&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

762

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=110947&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

692

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=112918&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

365

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=131633&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

632

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=341979&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

Conclusion:

Manipulating the entry date of reports is akin to a pedophile on the pulpit giving Sunday sermons. These receipts are indefensible. This data is so nuclear even the PhD dump & pumpers dare not whisper a word. All the peer reviewed VAERS papers would need to go back to the drawing board. Who the heck does peer reviews on VAERS papers anyways? Another dump & pumper, that’s who. I’m so frustrated but God Bless anyways.

VAERS has been manipulating the system long before the covid scam. It’s as if VAERS was created for the purpose of obfuscation and manipulation. They just needed unknowing actors to initiate and execute the 1986 Vaccine Act then manipulate the original version to fit pharma’s purposes and abracadabra here we are today, everybody is injured and half retarded.

